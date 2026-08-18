Jharkhand Students Protest: In a major update in the 24-day-long student agitation over the JPSC-JSSC recruitment exams, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accepted most of the demands on Monday night. After a long meeting with the senior officials and ministers, Soren agreed on almost all of the major demands, except for the demand for a CBI enquiry. While one group of protesting students celebrated and declared the end of the demonstration, the other group has persisted in the demands of a CBI enquiry.

Major Relief For Students Along with the cancellation of the exams, the state government has also assured that it will take steps to improve the recruitment process and the examination system. A group of the protesting students considered these announcements a major success and ended their protest on Monday itself. The students, who had been protesting for over 20 days, celebrated following the announcement from the chief minister.

ALSO READ: 'Left Unemployed Overnight': Protesters Cheer But Selected Candidates Protest JSSC-CGL Cancellation, Plan To Move Court No Agreement On CBI Probe While the Soren government agreed on most of the demands, it did not announce a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, one of the major demands. The protesting students, led by Devendra Mahato, agreed to end the protest following the announcement from Soren. However, another section of students clarified that the protest will continue until a CBI investigation is ordered.

Suspense Over CM Residence March Earlier last week, the protesting students had announced a march to the chief minister's residence on August 20. As the state government has now accepted most of the students' demands, the situation remains unclear whether the demonstration will be executed. There is no clarity on the plans, as one of the groups has already announced the end of their protest on Monday. However, the students, adamant on demanding a CBI investigation, are vowing to continue their protest.