Jharkhand Protest: Candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL examination staged a protest outside Project Bhawan on Monday against the state government's decision to cancel the exam. The protest erupted shortly after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of all examinations conducted by the agency TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) following widespread protests by students over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The candidates maintain that they passed through fair means and should not lose their selections.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Cancels TDPL-Conducted Exams: Firm's Role, Tender Controversy And Alleged OMR Scam Explained Frustrated Aspirant Vows To Fight Decision During the protest, an aspirant expressed deep anguish over the government's move, stating that the decision had forced qualified candidates onto the streets. "I would like to tell my parents to please be patient; we will win again," the aspirant said while consoling his family. "We appeal to the government to withdraw its decision. This move by the government is an insult to the order of the Honourable Court. In a way, it can be said that justice has lost today; the court has lost. But I will continue to fight for my rights," he added.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JSSC CGL aspirants, who cleared the exam, stage a protest at Project Bhawan against the state government’s decision to cancel the exam



One of the protestors says, "Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my… pic.twitter.com/xw5CqK0yWB — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 Protesters Cite Court Orders, Question Decision Highlighting the legal aspects of their selection, another protester clarified that their appointments were made following an order by a division bench of the Jharkhand High Court, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court. Protesters expressed deep frustration that despite these judicial rulings, the state government's decision rendered them unemployed overnight.

Aspirants Urge CM To Reconsider The biggest concern among the protesters is the plight of hundreds of candidates who quit secure jobs to join these posts. Expressing deep dissatisfaction with the Chief Minister's move, the candidates urged the state government to urgently reconsider its decision.

Aspirants Plan To Move Court Noting that they had previously secured their rights through the legal process, another candidate said they would approach the court again for justice. ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: CM Hemant Soren Announces Cancellation Of All Exams Conducted By TDPL "We are ready for any kind of investigation. You investigate, take action against what is wrong, but do not do such injustice to us for the sake of a few people... I am ready for the investigation. Whatever you say, I have brought all my documents... You do the CBI investigation. Do whatever you want, but do not do such injustice to us. We will die," a protester said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar stated that candidates whose exams were cancelled are free to seek legal recourse. (With Inputs From Agencies)