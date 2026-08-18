Jagran Correspondent: Despite the government’s announcement cancelling the controversial JPSC-JSSC examinations, the students’ agitation has not completely ended. The student agitation continued on Tuesday, with members of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum resuming their sit-in at the protest site amid heavy rain.

The students are demanding a formal written notification confirming the cancellation of the examinations and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities. #WATCH | Ranchi | Following the Jharkhand Government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted by TDPL, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato says, "A CBI or CID inquiry cannot give justice to the students. We are demanding a guarantee of a leak-proof… pic.twitter.com/Hfx4r7DJqM — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026 Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced the cancellation of all examinations conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the contentious JSSC Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination. He also directed the CID to examine all examinations conducted by the agency since 2014. Soren further ordered action concerning the results declared, candidate selections and appointments linked to the cancelled examinations.

He said the government would conduct a comprehensive inquiry, under the supervision of a retired judge, into the alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations. ALSO READ: Jharkhand Students Protest: Devendra Mahto Calls For Reforms, Demands Leak-Proof Exam System The SIT and CID investigations have uncovered “shocking” findings, with some JPSC appointees already arrested in connection with alleged examination irregularities. The investigation has also pointed to a wider network involving multiple companies. The CID has been directed to examine all JPSC examinations conducted from 2014 to the present.

Why Are Students Still Protesting? The students say a verbal announcement is not enough and that they want the government to issue a formal written order confirming the cancellation. They are also pressing for a CBI inquiry, which they consider essential to uncover the alleged irregularities and identify those responsible.

Despite heavy rain in Ranchi, the protesters remained at the site on Tuesday and discussed the future course of their movement. While they welcomed the government’s decision to cancel the examinations, they said several issues remained unresolved. #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Government employees appointed through the JSSC-CGL recruitment process stand in protest in the rain outside the state secretariat (Project Bhawan). The demonstration follows the state cabinet's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination. pic.twitter.com/ebnzB4fkWM — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026 ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protests: Devendra Mahato Ends Hunger Strike After CM Cancels All Exams; Will Agitation Continue? The students said they were grateful that the government had accepted some of their demands, but there was still no clarity on the CBI inquiry. They questioned why the government would object to a central agency investigation if it was committed to ensuring transparency and reform in the examination system.

Protest to Continue Until Written Order Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the students welcomed the government’s decision but wanted all their demands to be addressed. #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: On the CM’s announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted by TDPL, student leader Ravindra Paswan said, "Today, on behalf of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum, we thank the CM and the state government for taking a historic and bold decision… pic.twitter.com/cd8G10kYbX — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 He said a formal notification on the cancellation of the examinations should be issued immediately to remove any confusion or uncertainty among the candidates. Paswan also reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and corruption. He said those responsible should be identified and prosecuted, while action should also be taken against candidates who secured jobs through unfair means.

He said such action was necessary to ensure justice for candidates who appeared for the examinations through hard work and honesty. Two Students Continue Hunger Strike Meanwhile, two students, Ranchi’s Sabita and Rupesh of Garhwa, continued their hunger strike. The protesters said the agitation would continue until concrete decisions were taken and formally communicated in writing. Student leader Radhe Kumar said the students had endured 24 days of rain, hunger strikes and other difficulties to make their demands heard. He described the government’s announcements as a positive development but said the decisions must now be formally notified.

Kumar said the movement was not directed against any individual or political party but was aimed at ensuring transparency in the recruitment process and protecting the future of candidates. He maintained that a CBI inquiry was necessary for a fair investigation and to establish accountability.

Gherao Of CM’s Residence Put on Hold Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the planned gherao of the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20 had been postponed for the time being. He said the students would decide their next course of action at a meeting after assessing the government’s response and waiting for the written notification. JSSC-CGL Appointees Oppose Cancellation Meanwhile, around 2,000 candidates appointed to various Jharkhand government departments after clearing the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination held a march in Ranchi on Tuesday to protest the cancellation of the recruitment test. The selected candidates have been protesting in front of the Project Building in Dhurwa since Monday night. On Tuesday night, around 500 candidates also held a flashlight march at the site, raising slogans, "Give us justice or hang us." #WATCH | Jharkhand: Following the state government’s decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam, candidates who were recruited and had served in their respective posts carry out a torchlight protest in Ranchi, demanding justice. pic.twitter.com/fG7psBieOU — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026 The candidates said that any alleged irregularities in the examination should be investigated impartially and those found responsible should face action. However, they argued that cancelling the entire examination and the appointments arising from it would punish candidates who had cleared the test after years of preparation and hard work. Several candidates said they had already joined government service after leaving their previous jobs. Some claimed they had also turned down opportunities in the central government and other departments after receiving their appointments in Jharkhand.

They said the cancellation has left them facing uncertainty over their jobs and future. The selected candidates are demanding an impartial investigation into the JSSC-CGL examination and selection process. They said legal action should be taken against candidates, officials or others whose involvement in any wrongdoing is established, while those found to have cleared the examination fairly should not be penalised.