Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Amid the ongoing protest by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all job tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL since 2014.

The decision comes as the student agitation in Ranchi entered its 24th day, with protesters continuing to demand action against alleged irregularities in the examination system. The latest announcement has raised a crucial question: Will the cancellation of the examinations be enough to bring the 24-day-long protest to an end, or will the students continue their agitation over their remaining demands? Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar appealed to the protesting students to call off their agitation, saying the government had addressed their major demands related to the recruitment examinations. #WATCH | Ranchi | Protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants | Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu says, "Regarding the earlier cabinet-level meeting the committee established for this purpose had also deliberated on all the students' issues with great empathy, and consensus had been… pic.twitter.com/4cbmlaqW1U — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 Kumar also said that candidates affected by the government's decision to cancel the examinations are free to seek legal recourse if they wish. The state Cabinet has decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination as well. The Chief Minister said the scope of the investigation would cover all examinations conducted from 2014 to the present.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Cancels TDPL-Conducted Exams: Firm's Role, Tender Controversy And Alleged OMR Scam Explained The cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination has been one of the key demands of the protesting students. Will Student Leader Devendra End His 16-Day Hunger Strike? The focus has now shifted to student leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for 16 days over alleged irregularities in job examinations. Mahto said he would soon reach the protest site in Ranchi to break his fast. News Alert! Devendra Mahto, on hunger strike for 16 days over job exam irregularities, says will soon reach protest site in Ranchi to break fast pic.twitter.com/qGhW2T9r5D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026 #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | On CM's announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted by TDPL, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato says, "Action has certainly been taken regarding the irregularities and malpractice that plagued the system—the very issues we fought… pic.twitter.com/Uh2smwaLbL — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 Devendra Nath Mahato said, "Action has certainly been taken regarding the irregularities and malpractice that plagued the system—the very issues we fought against, even risking our lives during the agitation. While our demands have been met, we cannot say we are fully satisfied yet, as a long battle still lies ahead. Nevertheless, we extend our thanks and gratitude to the government for addressing our demands. We also thank all our friends in the media, as well as the police, the administration, the students, and the parents. However, our struggle to reform the entire education system will continue. As for our future strategy, we will announce it after sitting down to discuss and deliberate on the matter." ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: CM Hemant Soren Announces Cancellation Of All Exams Conducted By TDPL

Mahato said students would continue to support the investigation and efforts to eliminate corruption from the examination system. He stressed that the protest would continue unless their demands were fully addressed and an official notification was issued. He also called for long-term systemic reforms and a government guarantee to prevent future paper leaks and irregularities in examinations. Are All Demands Fulfilled? What Are Students Saying? While the government has accepted some of the protesters' key demands, student leaders maintain that several issues are still unresolved. Reacting to the Chief Minister's announcement, student leader Ravindra Paswan welcomed the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and TDPL examinations and thanked those who had supported the movement. #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | On CM's announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL, Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone. I want to thank those who stood by us. We will not stop until… pic.twitter.com/QyeOwcml1V — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 However, Paswan said the agitation would continue until all demands were fulfilled. He particularly highlighted the demand for a CBI investigation, which has not yet been ordered. Paswan said the protesters would not withdraw from the agitation until the CBI investigation was ordered.

Another student leader, Piyush Kumar, welcomed the cancellation of the examinations but described it as only the first step. He said the movement would continue until the remaining demands including a CBI investigation and resolution of the “11th to 13th” issue were addressed.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | On CM's announcement to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam and all exams conducted by TDPL, Student leader Piyush Kumar says, "This is just the first step. Our demand regarding the '11th to 13th' issue remains in place; we are waiting for a decision on it. We… pic.twitter.com/2baV0KpnQF — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 The protesters are expected to discuss their next course of action after reviewing the government's latest decisions and the demands that remain pending. Students Celebrate Outside Jaipal Singh Stadium Visuals from outside Jaipal Singh Stadium showed students celebrating after the Jharkhand government decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSSC aspirants sing and dance as they celebrate after the state government accepted their demands. The JSSC CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/VAoTtkzVNK — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSSC aspirants sing and dance as they celebrate after the state government accepted their demands. The JSSC CGL exam and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/VAoTtkzVNK — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 However, despite the celebrations, some students said the agitation would not end until their demand for a CBI investigation was addressed. A student said, "Our demand for a CBI investigation remains unfulfilled. Our hunger strike will not end until the CBI inquiry takes place. It is a matter of great happiness that the JSSC-CGL exam has been cancelled. We will call off the agitation only after the CBI inquiry is conducted, not before."

VIDEO | Ranchi: Students celebrate at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government decides to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.



A student says, "Our demand for a CBI investigation remains unfulfilled. Our… pic.twitter.com/ZJKcHdUqZF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026 The Chief Minister said the scope of the investigation covers all examinations held from 2014 to the present. "We have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL--including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL," soren said.

#WATCH | Ranchi: Protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "The government will certainly proceed with the reforms with absolute transparency. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding how examinations should or should not be conducted are already in… pic.twitter.com/hoXNUAdCFL — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026 The Chief Minister said the government would ensure complete transparency in examination-related reforms and address the concerns raised by students protesting over alleged irregularities. With the JSSC-CGL and TDPL-linked examinations now cancelled, the next major question is whether the government’s action will satisfy the protesters or whether the unresolved demand for a CBI investigation will keep the agitation going.