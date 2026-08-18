Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Tuesday welcomed the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all tests conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), calling it a "historic win" for aspirants. He called for stringent laws and reforms to monitor the examinations and restrict paper leaks. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Mahto said, "14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win."

"A CBI or CID inquiry cannot give justice to the students. We are demanding a guarantee of a leak-proof examination system and transparency in the future. I have a blueprint to achieve this, which I will share with the government. 14 exams have been cancelled; this is a historic win," he said.

Earlier, Mahto ended his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL.

ALSO READ: JSSC-CGL 2024 Exam Cancelled: Jharkhand Govt Order Puts 1,975 Appointments At Risk; Know Complete Timeline Of Controversy Mahto had been on a hunger strike as part of a student-led agitation over demands concerning the recruitment examination process in the state. Speaking to reporters, Mahto thanked CM Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and State Ministers Dipika Pande and Irfan Ansari for agreeing to the aspirants' demands.

Meanwhile, the remarks came after the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, CM Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protests: Mahto Ends Hunger Strike, But Students Press For CBI Probe; Will They Gherao CM Residence On Aug 20? "Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, the results published by TDPL, and the selection or participation of any candidates through TDPL. All activities undertaken by TDPL in this regard have also been cancelled," CM Soren said in a press conference.

"Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

CM Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge. He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe.

"The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," CM said.

CM Soren said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations. The Chief Minister said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities.

The developments came after the student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit:ANI)