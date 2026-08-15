Jharkhand JPCS and JSSC Protest: As the Jharkhand protest enters its 22nd day, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto claimed he was being obstructed by police at Sadar Hospital. Mahto intended to participate in the Tiranga Yatra and hoist the tricolour at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium but claimed he was prevented from leaving for over an hour, during which he was allegedly subjected to heckling and shoving by a large police force.

Devendra Nath Mahato said, "We have given a written undertaking that the hospital will not be responsible if we die. Despite this, we are still being prevented from hoisting the tricolour." He asked, "Is this freedom?" #WATCH | Jharkhand | The police prevent student leader Devendra Nath Mahato from participating in the Tiranga Yatra.



He has been admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi



(Source: Mahato Media Group) pic.twitter.com/RWiCt7zXNy — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 Mahato’s associates said that despite the presence of a heavy police force, Devendra Nath Mahato will go to participate in the Tiranga Yatra. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Kumar Mahto, in a video message from the Ranchi Sadar Hospital, alleged that a few people were trying to “weaken” the protest. He urged protesting students to continue with the agitation for the “sake of reforms” in competitive examinations.

ALSO READ: 'Will Kill Hemant Soren, Destroy His House': Man Threatens Jharkhand CM In Viral Video Amid Student Protest; FIR Filed “I am under treatment at Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, and continuing my hunger strike. Today is the 12th day. After the lathi-charge during the Vidhan Sabha March on August 10, I was brought to Sadar Hospital, and it has been four days now,” Mahto said in the video posted on X.

“I have been continuously urging the hospital management of Ranchi Sadar to transfer me to the protest venue, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where my student friends are sitting in a peaceful protest,” he added. Demands Legal Action Over Lathi Charge Mahto demanded an inquiry into the lathi-charge on students during the August 10 rally. “I demand legal action against the official responsible for giving the order of lathi-charge,” he said, adding that the protesting students should not worry about his health.

ALSO READ: 'Is This Freedom': Devendra Nath Mahto Scuffles With Police At Hospital Over Joining Tiranga Yatra “At present, the most important thing is the reform in the recruitment process, which has collapsed in Jharkhand. It is really painful that in every exam, there is a paper leak and irregularities, and jobs are being offered on recommendations,” he said.

He added that the “soul of Jharkhand is being sold” with these jobs. “Jharkhand is in danger, and you all have to save it. I will appeal to the officials of the state government that power comes and goes in democracy. Do not become a slave and follow the instructions of the government blindly,” Mahto said.