An FIR has been registered at Ranchi’s Kotwali police station over a viral video allegedly threatening to kill and destroy the home of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The complaint was filed by Sujit Kumar Kujur, a resident of Buddha Vihar under the Argora police station area.

The complainant, who identified himself as a member of the tribal community, has sought legal action against the person allegedly featured in the video. According to the complaint, the video is being widely circulated on the Facebook page Khabar Adda in connection with the ongoing student protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

VIDEO: हेमंत सोरेन को घर में घुस कर मारेंगें!

बोला VHP का सदस्य! pic.twitter.com/cbu9picmno — Anzar Afaque (@AnzarAfaque) August 13, 2026 Video Allegedly Contains Threats Against Hemant Soren According to the complainant, the video shows a man allegedly threatening to enter Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence and destroy it. The video reportedly contains offensive and aggressive language and allegedly attempts to provoke people against the Chief Minister. ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protests: Agitation Continues Despite 98% Demands Met; 5 Reasons Why Govt Efforts Failed

Kujur said the video was being widely discussed among the public and expressed concern that such content could potentially lead to a serious incident involving the Chief Minister. He also alleged that the video could provoke public anger and violence against a person holding a constitutional position.

Protesters Identify Man In Viral Video According to the complaint, information about the viral video was gathered from students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. When the students were shown a photograph of the man appearing in the video, they allegedly identified him as Vishwajeet Samandar.

The complaint identifies Samandar as a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and provides his address in Bokaro Thermal, Bokaro, along with his mobile number. Video Saved As Evidence Kujur stated that he downloaded the viral video and saved it on his mobile phone. He also stored a copy on a pen drive, which was submitted as evidence for the police investigation. A link to the Facebook post containing the video was also provided to the police.

The complainant alleged that threatening a public servant and the Chief Minister, inciting people and encouraging them to commit a criminal act constitute serious offences. ALSO READ: 'Neither Let It Break Nor Scatter': Hospitalised Student Leader Devendra Mahato Urges Unity As Jharkhand Protests Continue He further alleged that since Hemant Soren belongs to the tribal community, the remarks made by a person associated with a particular community organisation could be an attempt to damage the Chief Minister’s image and create hostility between communities. Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation into the viral video and the allegations.