Student protests against alleged rigging in the JPSC-JSSC examinations have been ongoing for several days at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. The Jharkhand government, administration, and police have employed a strategy of "coercion, bribery, punishment, and discrimination." Efforts to find a solution through dialogue are ongoing.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, announcements of exam cancellations, promises of investigations, and lathi charges, the protest shows no signs of abating. Why is this protest still unending despite power outages to the stadium and FIRs? Learn five key reasons why.

Key demands still unfulfilled The government claims to have met 98 per cent of the students' demands (such as cancelling the 14th JPSC exam, cancelling some backlog exams, proposing an ED investigation, etc.). However, the students remain adamant in demanding a CBI investigation and the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exams. They are refusing to call off the agitation until these two most important demands are met.

Deep distrust and insistence on system reform Students lack confidence in the state CID investigation. They believe that a fair investigation by state agencies is impossible, so they are demanding an independent central agency, the CBI, or a panel of outside judges.

ALSO READ: JPSC Scam: State Toppers Were Called To Ranchi Flat To Dictate Answers; Senior IAS Officer Implicated This has become not just a flashpoint, but a fight for lasting transparency and an end to corruption in the recruitment system. Fasting and strong determination Many students (including leaders like Devendra Nath Mahato) have been on a hunger strike for a long time. Despite their failing health, they are unwavering. This determination is boosting the morale of the remaining candidates and keeping the movement alive.

Police action further fueled anger The use of lathicharge, water cannons, and tear gas during the Assembly march further angered the students. Many were injured, but this strengthened the movement rather than weakening it. The students say they will not bow to pressure.

The question of employment and future, widespread support Most candidates have been preparing for years. They have no option but to back down, given the age limit and their family's investment. Students from across the state are mobilising, with social media and some political support fueling the movement.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protest: FIR Against 300 Over Assembly March, Students Accuse Govt Of Hiding Devendra Mahto's Health Info | Updates Senior journalist Rakesh Parihar said the government has given many concessions, held talks and even used force, but until the main demands like a CBI investigation are met and the trust of the students is not won, the movement is not going to stop.

For students, this is no longer just an exam issue, but a stubborn fight for employment and system reform. There's no doubt that political parties are also behind the scenes.