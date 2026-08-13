Jharkhand Student Protest: The students’ protest over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations has entered its 20th day on Thursday. The protest intensified after students marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly and tried to lay siege to it on Monday. Police used water cannons and tear gas to control the protesters and later carried out a lathi-charge, leading the student groups to announce that they would intensify their agitation.

FIR Registered Against 300 People On Thursday, police lodged an FIR against 300 unnamed people in connection with the August 10 march to the Jharkhand Assembly. The case was registered for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, damaging government property and attacking police personnel, according to news agency PTI report. Speaking on the development, Ranchi SP Paras Rana said, "An FIR has been lodged against 300 unknown miscreants at the Vidhan Sabha police station for disrupting the peaceful march to the assembly on August 10.” Police added that the protesters are being identified through video footage.

What Has Happened So Far? Security Beefed Up Around CM House The Ranchi district administration has increased security around Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on Kanke Road. The move comes amid intelligence inputs that students may try to lay siege to the residence on August 20. However, the protesters have not formally announced such a thing.

According to IANS report, more than 100 additional armed personnel, including personnel from Jharkhand Jaguar and Jharkhand Armed Police, have been deployed near the CM’s residence. Barricades have also been placed from Suchna Bhawan Chowk to Ram Mandir Chowk, while security has been increased within around 500 metres of the residence.

ALSO READ: ‘Obsessed With Pakistan’: Kangana Ranaut Again Slams Naseeruddin Shah Over Pakistan Love, Stands By ‘Lomdi’ Remark Babulal Marandi Asks Govt To Remove Barricades Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi has urged the state government to remove the barricades erected on busy Kanke Road in Ranchi to heighten security for the chief minister's residence. According to a PTI report, Marandi claimed the barricades are causing trouble to common people, school children and vehicles providing essential services.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Meets Mahto Earlier in the day, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das met Devendra Nath Mahto at Sadar Hospital and assured him of support for the movement. In a post on X, Mahto wrote, "Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand@dasraghubarji reached the hospital and inquired about my well-being, while also assuring support for our movement."

Jharkhand BJP Chief Challenges Rahul Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu has also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stage a dharna outside Soren’s residence over the issue. Sahu said Gandhi should take direct action against the Hemant Soren-led government instead of only raising the issue on social media.

Devendra Nath Mahto Still At Hospital Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days, is still undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. He was admitted after he was injured during the police lathi-charge. He has sought permission from hospital authorities to return to the protest site, saying that staying away from the protesters is causing him more distress. Meanwhile, the students have accused the state government of withholding information about Mahto's health to weaken their agitation.

Ravindra Paswan Urges Direct Talks With CM Another student leader Ravindra Paswan has urged CM Soren to directly join talks with the protesting students. He said that two rounds of discussions have already been held with a delegation led by a minister, but he believes the CM should personally hear the students’ concerns.

The students have been protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for nearly 20 days. Earlier, the state government had said that nearly 90 per cent of the students’ demands have been addressed. However, the main demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the JPSC Civil Services and JSSC-CGL examinations is still pending.