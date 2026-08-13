Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his stance on the Prime Minister during the Jantar Mantar protest and defended her controversial ‘lomdi’ remark against him. The two have been involved in a public war of words after Shah questioned the silence of Bollywood celebrities over student protests in Delhi. Kangana has now expanded her criticism, accusing the film industry of showing a repeated interest in Pakistan while highlighting recent protests by job aspirants in Jharkhand.

Kangana Defends Her ‘Lomdi’ Remark For Naseeruddin Shah Speaking to ANI, Kangana said the disagreement with Shah reflects what she believes is a long-standing attitude in the film industry. She recalled past protests and alleged that celebrities had shown concern selectively.

Kangana said, “This isn't a new issue; the film industry has always held this attitude. You witnessed the attack on Parliament. I have many parliamentarian friends whose cars were climbed upon and whose windows were smashed. Everyone knows this; it is no secret.”

Kangana also recalled protests outside her home, claiming that thousands of people gathered there and heavy security had to be arranged. Bollywood’s Love Affair With Pakistan: Kangana Ranaut Kangana then questioned Bollywood’s continued references to Pakistan in movies and public statements. She said, “Whether it is their films, their statements, or their interviews, when will this love affair with Pakistan end? They seem perpetually obsessed with Pakistan."

She added, “I want to know: so many years have passed since Partition, yet why doesn't this love story come to an end?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending) ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 Episodes 1 To 3 Highlights: Munawar Faruqui Says F*** Off After Elimination From Circle Of Shaq Jharkhand Protests Become Part Of Dispute The actor also brought up protests by job aspirants in Jharkhand. She questioned why celebrities who spoke about demonstrations in Delhi were not equally vocal about the situation there. Kangana said, “The people in the film industry who shed crocodile tears over the Jantar Mantar protests ought to shed those same tears for the children in Jharkhand now. Those children are facing a plight too." According to officials, the Jharkhand protest became tense, with police using water cannons, tear gas, and lathi charges. Several protesters and four policemen were reportedly injured. ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 X Review: Netizens Hail Abhishek Malhan's Gameplay But Call Him 'Irritating' Why Kangana Called Shah ‘Lomdi’ Kangana had earlier supported actor Piyush Mishra’s criticism of Shah. In an Instagram Story, she said she would rather be a ‘dog’ because she associates the animal with loyalty, before calling Shah a “lomdi.” The dispute began after Shah commented on celebrity silence over student demonstrations.

Kangana’s Earlier Gen Z Remark The latest controversy also follows Kangana’s changing comments about Gen Z. She had earlier criticised the generation but later described young people as an important strength of the country.