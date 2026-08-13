The Traitors Season 2 X Review: The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are here! The Karan Johar-hosted reality show is back with drama, twists and deception. The game picked up pace from the start, with tensions rising during the first Circle of Shaq. Munawar Faruqui became the first contestant to be eliminated.

As the game gets more intense, discussions around the latest episodes of The Traitors Season 2 have taken over X (formerly Twitter). From the contestants' strategies to the shocking elimination, viewers have plenty to say about the first three episodes. However, the major conversations were about Abhishek Malhan and Munawar Faruqui.

The Traitors Season 2 X Review While many viewers praised Abhishek Malhan’s gameplay, others found him annoying and overconfident. Munawar Faruqui’s early eviction also left viewers divided. Some felt his elimination was unexpected, while others believed he was an obvious target during the first Circle of Shaq.

A user on X said, "On 1st Circle of Shaq, Abhishek Malhan manipulate everyone & removed Munna from the show, won the task and earned shield, caught the first traitor, the way he put all points and he was the only one who’s entertaining."

ABSOLUTE CINEMA😭🔥



- On 1st Circle of Shak he manipulate everyone & removed Munna from the show.

- Won the task and earned shield

- caught the first traitor 👏🏻

- the way he put all points 🫶🏻

- he was the only one who’s entertaining #AbhishekMalhan #TheTraitors #Traitors2… pic.twitter.com/JtzTM63QgD — S  (@whenSspeaks) August 12, 2026 Another user said, "What a player Abhishek! Bro literally manipulated everyone into believing Munawar was the traitor, everyone voted for him and he got evicted!"

What a player Abhishek🔥



Bro literally manipulated everyone into believing Munawar was the traitor ,everyone voted for him and he got evicted! 😭



Man really eliminated his biggest competition. LMAOOO! 😂🔥#AbhishekMalhan #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/AKMeJCVo0m — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) August 12, 2026 A third user said, "Watched the 1st 3 episode of Traitors i love #mallikasherawat unexpectedly. She is hilarious n m not liking #fukrainsaan i dnt know u he is damn overconfident irritating.

jab ki mujhe lga tha ki wo pasand aayega mujhe #traitors2."

A fourth user enjoyed Munawar Faruqui's elimination, saying, "There aren't any unfair evictions in this game." There aren't any unfair evictions in this game. https://t.co/YxIfIGcL5o — ︎🪐 (@yourfavrtcrime_) August 13, 2026 A fifth user heaped praises on the actual traitors of this season. "They r too good… Goated Traitors this season… Kullu Krystal & Harman soo good & absolutely did the best recruitment Shahneel."

They r too good… Goated Traitors this sesson… Kullu Krystal & Harman soo good & absolutely did the best recruitment Shahneel #TheTraitors #TheTraitors2 pic.twitter.com/4MqZE6krd0 — Smoothiee🥤💅 (@Vampirevibin) August 12, 2026 A sixth user said, "Krystal being the traitor will be interesting to watch, but I think she will be caught soon."

Krystal being the traitor will be interesting to watch, but i think she will be caught soon. Watching her on-screen after years. 🤍



[#TheTraitors2] pic.twitter.com/YrwlYvtziN — a. (@deep_thought18_) August 12, 2026 One of the many users said, "Why abhishek is taking all the credit? While it was parul, who said harman's name first. Parul u go girl! Loving her sm."

With 21 celebs, fresh gameplay, and Karan Johar back in charge, India's most talked-about reality show has returned on Prime Video. The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 premiered on August 13, 2026. This year's lineup includes a diverse list of contestants from Bollywood, television, music, comedy, and even social media influencers competing in Season 2.

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