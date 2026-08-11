The Traitors Season 2 On Prime Video: The Traitors Season 2 is preparing for its highly anticipated return to OTT platforms. Hosted once again by filmmaker Karan Johar, the popular reality series will premiere on Prime Video on August 13 at 12 PM IST, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Adapted from the Dutch series De Verraders, the show brings together 21 celebrities inside a palace to navigate a high-stakes game of mind games, trust, and betrayal. Who Is The Richest Contestant On The Traitors 2? This season features an eclectic mix of Bollywood stars, television actors, digital creators, entrepreneurs, and chefs. Among the confirmed lineup are some of the wealthiest personalities in the Indian entertainment and business sectors.

Art collector and philanthropist Shalini Passi leads the list as the richest contestant, boasting a reported family net worth of Rs 2,690 crore. Shalini Passi is joined by Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who holds a reported net worth of Rs 170 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar enters the show with an estimated net worth between Rs 45 crore and Rs 60 crore. Meanwhile, actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati brings a reported net worth of Rs 40–50 crore, while Bigg Boss 4 winner and television icon Shweta Tiwari holds an estimated net worth of Rs 35–40 crore.

Age Gap Between Traitors 2 Confirmed Contestants The 21 contestants also represent a broad range of ages, creating an interesting social dynamic inside the palace. Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, aged 73, stands as the oldest participant on the show. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 22-year-old content creator Prish is the youngest player of the season. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Rumoured Contestant Rapper Santy Sharma Faces Death Threats After Reservation Reform Campaign Other notable participants include Shalini Passi (49), Mallika Sherawat (49), Ranveer Brar (48), Shweta Tiwari (45), Krystle D'Souza (36), Munawar Faruqui (34), Rhea Chakraborty (34), Parul Gulati (32), and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan (29).

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