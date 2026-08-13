The Traitors Season 2 Episodes 1 to 3: The Karan Johar-hosted reality show is back, and the first three episodes wasted no time in bringing drama and twists to the game. Tensions rose during the first Circle of Shaq, where the first contestant was eliminated.

The Traitors Season 2 Episodes 1 To 3 Highlights The tensions ran high during the first Circle of Shaq. Munawar Faruqui openly named Mallika Sherawat as his guess for a Traitor. However, several contestants soon turned against him. They felt Munawar was playing the game like a Traitor and voted him out.

Munawar Faruqui received the highest number of votes. This meant he was eliminated from the game at the beginning. After his elimination, Munawar Faruqui said, "F*** off, guys. Mein toh khel raha tha ache se game. Mere ko game ache se khelna tha. Main innocent hoon." Unpopular opinion: Munawar deserved to go.

I didn't find him particularly wrong or bad, but his gut instincts about the game were just off. He was enabling bhed-chaal, and we literally saw everyone split into two groups on day one. (1/2)#TheTraitors2

pic.twitter.com/vvMasgAIyC — 🅱️occhi (@realbocchi_x) August 12, 2026 Before the reveal, Munawar Faruqui said that he had expected to be targeted and knew he would eventually have to face it. He added that this was not the first time he had been targeted. He also called himself a 'soft target' and said he could see through the insecurities of the other contestants, adding that those insecurities would eventually become visible.

Who Are The Real Traitors? The real Traitors were Kullu, Krystle D’Souza and Harman Singha. Shahneel Gill was later recruited as the fourth Traitor in the second episode. ALSO READ - Who Is The Richest Contestant On The Traitors 2? Its Not Mallika Sherawat Or Shweta Tiwari In case you weren't aware, Dalip Tahil was also out of the game on the first day. He tried to stand out from the rest, but a twist at the end left him with the least number of gold coins. Karan Singh Magic became the first contestant to be murdered by the Traitors.

About Traitors Season 2 This year, the celebrity line-up included Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar. Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri are also part of the new season. ALSO READ - ‘Tom Cruise Has Crush On Me’: Mallika Sherawat Makes Surprising Claim On The Traitors 2 The Traitors Season 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes drop every Thursday.

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