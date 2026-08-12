Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is set to enter the second season of The Traitors, and a clip from the upcoming reality show has already created plenty of buzz on social media. During a conversation with fellow contestants, the actress made a surprising statement about Hollywood star Tom Cruise. Mallika claimed that Cruise currently has a crush on her and even suggested that she has videos from a party where they spent time together.

Mallika Sherawat Reveals Tom Cruise Has Crush On Her

In the viral clip, comedian Aditya Kulshrestha, popularly known as Kullu, asked Mallika whether she ever develops crushes on people or if others are usually attracted to her.

Mallika replied, "Nahi, sabko mere pe hi aata hai crush. Tom Cruise ko aaya hua hai aajkal. Jhooth nahi bol rahi, mere paas phone hota toh video dikhati uski.”

Her statement left Kullu and Abhishek Malhan curious. They asked whether Cruise had been sending her snaps or videos. Mallika clarified, "No, these are from when we were partying together. He is fabulous."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Stori (@bollywoodstori)

ALSO READ: How 90s Superstar Govinda Almost Dumped His Wife Sunita For Co-Star Neelam Kothari?

Internet Reacts To Mallika Sherawat Claim

The statement soon went viral on social media, with varied reactions from fans. Although one fan found the comment funny but thought Mallika was not joking, one person considered the comment a joke. Some of her fans even compared her to Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, while some praised Mallika as a sincere personality.