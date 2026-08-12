Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is set to enter the second season of The Traitors, and a clip from the upcoming reality show has already created plenty of buzz on social media. During a conversation with fellow contestants, the actress made a surprising statement about Hollywood star Tom Cruise. Mallika claimed that Cruise currently has a crush on her and even suggested that she has videos from a party where they spent time together.
Mallika Sherawat Reveals Tom Cruise Has Crush On Her
In the viral clip, comedian Aditya Kulshrestha, popularly known as Kullu, asked Mallika whether she ever develops crushes on people or if others are usually attracted to her.
Mallika replied, "Nahi, sabko mere pe hi aata hai crush. Tom Cruise ko aaya hua hai aajkal. Jhooth nahi bol rahi, mere paas phone hota toh video dikhati uski.”
Her statement left Kullu and Abhishek Malhan curious. They asked whether Cruise had been sending her snaps or videos. Mallika clarified, "No, these are from when we were partying together. He is fabulous."
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Internet Reacts To Mallika Sherawat Claim
The statement soon went viral on social media, with varied reactions from fans. Although one fan found the comment funny but thought Mallika was not joking, one person considered the comment a joke. Some of her fans even compared her to Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, while some praised Mallika as a sincere personality.
What Is The Traitors 2?
The Traitors is an OTT reality show that revolves around deceit and planning. The contestants reside in a common area, but in reality they are split into two categories—that of the Traitors and the Innocents.
The Traitors attempt to eliminate other players without getting caught, whereas the Innocents have to discover the Traitors through observation and strategic planning. The Traitors, season one of the series, saw Urfi Javed and Nikita Luther as winners.
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Meet The Traitors 2 Contestants
The Traitors 2 will have 21 participants on its show hosted by Karan Johar, which include Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D’Souza, Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, and many more.
The show premieres on August 13, 2026, with Mallika’s Tom Cruise claim already adding extra curiosity around the new season.