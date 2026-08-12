Mirzapur Movie Cast: Mirzapur The Movie is set to bring the beloved crime series from OTT to the big screen. It adds new characters to the franchise and revives a number of beloved characters from the series. Here are all the details about the cast of Mirzapur The Movie, while fans wait to see how power struggles unfold.

Mirzapur Movie Cast Details Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit

Divyenndu is back as Munna Tripathi

Rasika Dugal marks her comeback as Beena Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi Sharma returns as Golu Gupta

Shriya Pilgaonkar is back in the role of Sweety Gupta

Abhishek Banerjee returns as Compounder

Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar are two of the newcomers in Mirzapur The Movie. Jitendra Kumar portrays Bablu Pandit, which was originally played by Vikrant Massey in the Prime Video series. The specifics of Ravi Kishan's role, however, are still not known.

ALSO READ - Mirzapur The Movie Cast Salary: How Much Did Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu And Shweta Tripathi Earn? What We Know About Mirzapur: The Movie? The movie Mirzapur is positioned as a prequel that is related to the first season's events. It delves into the starting phase of the franchise. The narrative returns to the time when Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit's enmity was beginning to take shape. This is why the movie features characters who passed away in later seasons of the series.

ALSO READ - Mirzapur The Movie: Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya And Guddu Pandit Are Back With More Bhaukaal Mirzapur movie trailer promises another fierce struggle for the Mirzapur ki gaddi with new competitors entering the narrative and upending the traditional power dynamics. The universe of Mirzapur grows beyond Purvanchal as the fight intensifies, transporting viewers to the deserts and a wider world.

The movie appears to broaden the franchise's scope while maintaining the rivalries, dark humour, and intense confrontations that viewers associate with Mirzapur. Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya, Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya take centre stage yet again. Mirzapur The Movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas across India on September 4, 2026. For the unversed, the Mirzapur series surpassed even Sacred Games in terms of viewership and fan base, making it one of India's biggest pop culture phenomena. The show has made a name for itself in the Indian OTT market thanks to its unfiltered language, bold performances, and dark subject. So, the craze for the movie is fully justified!