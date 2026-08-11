Mirzapur The Movie is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The upcoming movie is inspired by the popular web series of the same name. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma will reprise their roles in the crime thriller movie. Here is a breakdown to their salaries in Mirzapur: The Movie:

Mirzapur The Movie Cast Salary

Pankaj Tripathi

According to Filmii Talks, Pankaj Tripathi is earning Rs 15 crore for the role of iconic Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Divyendu Sharma

Divyenndu Sharma returns as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie, reportedly earning around Rs 3 crore for reprising the iconic role.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Trailer: Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya And Guddu Pandit Are Back With More Bhaukaal

Shweta Tripathi

In Mirzapur The Movie, Shweta Tripathi will reprise her role of Golu Gupta from the web series. She is reportedly earning Rs 95 lakh.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie New Posters Out: Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit And Bablu Return

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar joins Mirzapur: The Movie as Bablu Pandit, reportedly earning Rs 1.5 crore. He takes over the role from Vikrant Massey.

Mirzapur: The Movie is reportedly made on a Rs 250 crore budget, though the figure is unconfirmed. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It releases in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Makers unveiled the trailer of Mirzapur The Movie today. The trailer gives fans a glimpse into the world of Mirzapur, promising bigger Bhaukaal. Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit return as the battle for the Gaddi intensifies with new contenders.