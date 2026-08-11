Mirzapur Trailer: The trailer of Mirzapur The Movie is out now. The much-awaited trailer gives fans a glimpse into the world of Mirzapur, promising bigger Bhaukaal. Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit return as the battle for the Gaddi intensifies with new contenders.

The story expands beyond Purvanchal into the deserts, introducing new characters while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues.

Mirzapur The Movie Release Date: When Will The Film Hit Theatres?

Mirzapur The Movie will hit the theatres on September 4, 2026.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie New Posters Out: Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit And Bablu Return

Mirzapur The Movie Cast

The film reunites familiar faces while introducing new characters, expanding the Mirzapur universe on the big screen.

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.