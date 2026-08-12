90s supestar Govinda, married to Sunita Ahuja for decades, has been garneing headlinesfollowing his relationship rumours. The actor is rumoured to be dating actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. But, did you know, this is not the first time Govinda affair rumours surfaced online.

When Govinda almost broke off his engagement to Sunita for Neelam Kothari Govinda made his movie debut with Love 85 in 1986. During filming, he met actress Neelam Kothari and he admitted 'losing heart' to her. In an interview the actor admitted that he wanted to marry Neelam and even broke his engagement with Sunita.

Govinda privately married his pre-stardom partner, Sunita Ahuja, in 1987, keeping the marriage hidden for two years to protect his career until their daughter was born. ALSO READ: 'Lost His Budhi...': Sunita Ahuja Reacts After Govinda Seen With Alleged Girlfriend Komal Rani At Airport Though Govinda kept his marriage a secret from the industry, Sunita knew about his infatuation with Neelam, which caused frequent friction when he openly praised his co-star. "I would tell Sunita to become like Neelam Kothari": Govinda Later, in an interview with Stardust, the actor said, "I couldn’t stop praising her. To my friends, to my family. Even to Sunita, to whom I was committed. I would tell Sunita to change herself and become like Neelam."

ALSO READ: Who Is Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar? "I would tell her to learn from her. I was merciless. Sunita would get irritated. She would tell me, ‘You fell in love with me because of what I am, don’t ever try to change me.’ But I was so confused. I didn’t know what to own," he further added.

He further added, "I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam."