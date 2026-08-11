Sunita Ahuja reacted after videos of her husband Govinda and debutanKomal Rani Swarnkar went viral from the Mumbai airport. According to reports, the duo started promoting their upcoming movie, Roopa. When asked about Govinda and Komal Rani's appearance, Sunita Ahuja said, "Have you heard the proverb where they say," 'Woh kahawat suna hai 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi'. Uska buddhi brasht hogaya hai. Isliye yeh sab karta hai." Sunita Ahuja was also questioned about Govinda being referred to as 'cheater number one'. She wanted the media and the actor's fans to respond to these inquiries. The internet sensation said she gets trolled anytime she speaks on this matter.

"Yeh question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai, kyunke main kuch bolti ho toh sab mujhe troll karte hain. Main chahti ho Govinda ke fans aur media iss chiz ka jawab de. Mujhse mat pucho mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai. Jab main sach bolti ho, sab mujhe gaaliyan dete hain," the Lock Upp 2 contestant shared.

However, Govinda and Komal have neither confirmed nor denied that they are romantically involved. Talking about Komal, the emerging actress hails from Uttar Pradesh. However, nothing is known about her family history, education, and private life. Additionally, her age is also unknown to the general public. ALSO READ - Who Is Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar? What Did Govinda Say On Cheating Allegations? Sunita's remarks came after Govinda reacted to cheating allegations. The 90s superstar claimed in an interview with ANI that he had stayed 'innocent' till he was 33 or 34 years old and that he was now embarrassed by how naive he had been.

"I was so innocent until the age of 33-34 that I myself feel embarrassed about why I was so innocent for so long." When asked what changed after the age of 34, Govinda said, "Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai." When asked if he meant he had stopped being honest and become unfaithful, Govinda denied it. He said he did not consider it cheating, but love.

ALSO READ - Ssunita Ahuja Shares Throwback Photo With Govinda After Accusing Him Of Infidelity View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja) Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, who have been married for around 40 years, have two children - Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.