State Bureau, Ranchi: Arrested TDPL marketing manager Abhay Tiwari told the CID that arrangements were made to have candidates write their answers by renting a flat in Hariom Tower in Ranchi. The statement alleges that some agents would call people from other states to dictate the answers to the candidates.

It is also claimed that certain professors were contacted to increase the scores of candidates whose answers were relatively good. According to Abhay's alleged statement, he paid approximately Rs 40 lakh to have his candidates' answers written for the Mains exam and increase their scores in the ACF and FRO exams.

It has also been claimed that candidates for the CDPO examination are provided through TDPL, and the rate per candidate is approximately Rs 10 lakh. Abhay Tiwari's alleged statement also mentions that Ramveer Singh and Satpal Singh of TDPL visited the residence of a senior IAS officer.

According to the statement, he allegedly heard from these people that a senior IAS officer had helped three candidates in the 14th JPSC. However, he denied knowing the names of those candidates. The CID is also verifying this statement. ALSO READ: Candidates Skipped Questions, Accused Later Marked Answers On OMR Sheets: CID Probe Reveals JPSC Scam Details Blank Circles Changed To Correct Answers Arrested TDPL director Ramveer Singh told the CID that blank circles were changed to correct answers. In his confession, he claimed to have knowledge of alleged irregularities in processes such as OMR scanning, OMR manipulation, alteration of data related to merit scores, OSM,

According to the statement, Shweta Gupta was responsible for conducting and monitoring the interviews for ACF and FRO, as well as the 14th JPSC examination. Ramveer's alleged statement also claims that answer keys for some examinations were shared with relevant staff before evaluation began, so that OMR and OSM could be allegedly manipulated.

Ramveer told during investigation that based on the candidates' roll numbers provided through Abhay Kumar Tiwari, the blank answers to the questions left on the OMR sheets were later entered correctly. It is claimed that their marks were then increased and they were selected.

According to the alleged statement, after the preliminary FRO exam, Abhay Tiwari, Dharmendra (computer operator at the Chief Secretary's residence), and Anand provided a list of approximately 15 candidates. They were promised that they would be marked correctly on their OMR sheets.

ALSO READ: From JSSC To JAC Board: Major Exams Facing Leak Allegations In Jharkhand | Full List In exchange, claims of receiving a reward of between Rs 8-10 lakh per candidate upon selection have surfaced. Allegations of alleged setting have also been made in the main exams for ACF and FRO. The statement states that arrangements were made for some candidates to prepare for the written exam or dictate answers at various locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh.

It has also been claimed that Abhay Tiwari gave the roll numbers of 40 to 50 candidates for selection and in return, he was given around Rs 1.10 crore in cash in different installments.