State Bureau, Ranchi: Major revelations are continuously emerging during the CID investigation into the alleged irregularities in various examinations of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). According to jagran.com, the optical mark reader (OMR) sheets and digital evaluation systems (DEMs) were tampered with. There has been extensive tampering of OMR sheets and OSMs in the PSC exams, resulting in large scale fraud. This statement was made before the CDI by Usman, a technical support employee of the exam conducting agency, Messrs, TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

Usman also stated that the alleged tampering and manipulation of the OMR and OSM forms was carried out by agency employees Hemant and Sanjay. The CID is currently verifying all statements taken and gathering relevant evidence. In the statements taken so far, cases of irregularities have come to light in Forest Range Officer (FRO), 14th JPSC and JPSC backlog examinations and other examinations. According to Usman's alleged statement, approximately 100 candidates in the FRO exam, more than 100 in the 14th JPSC exam, and 50 to 100 in the JPSC backlog exam have paid money to pass the exam. The CID is verifying this information.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Receives 8,500 Suggestions On Exam Reforms Amid Protests, Crackdown And FIRs Usman Joined TDPL In 2025 Usman told the CID that he joined TDPL as a technical support staff member in 2025. Pradeep Kumar Singh worked as an engineer at the company and was responsible for OMR processing and result publication.

Usman also stated that Pradeep Kumar Singh handled OMR work, while Hemant handled OSM work. Hemant and Sanjay were involved in the alleged tampering and manipulation of OMR and OSM files. Regarding Sanjay, he said that he was in touch with TDPL marketing manager Abhay Tiwari and JPSC examination controller Shweta Gupta and others and played the role of connecting with the candidates. According to Usman, during the alleged tampering, the technical team of TDPL directors Ramveer Singh and Satpal Singh also used to come from outside. He also told the CID that he was responsible for implementing and monitoring the entire process. Ramveer Singh had offered him a 20 per cent share of the total bill in exchange for the alleged irregularities. According to Usman, the entire rigging of the exams was done through OMR and On Screen Marking (OSM). Marks were manipulated through these methods. Arrested TDPL director Ramveer told CID that blank circles were changed to correct answers. In his confessional statement, he has claimed to have knowledge of alleged irregularities in processes like OMR scanning, manipulation of OMRs, alteration of data related to merit marks, OSM, Mains exam marks and code generation for interview. According to the statement, Shweta Gupta was given the responsibility of conducting and monitoring the interviews of ACF and FRO and the 14th JPSC examination. Ramveer's alleged statement also claims that answer keys of some examinations were shared with the concerned staff even before the evaluation began, so that alleged manipulation of OMR and OSM could be done. Ramveer reportedly told the investigation that based on the candidates' roll numbers provided through Abhay Kumar Tiwari, the blank answers to the questions left on the OMR sheets were later entered correctly. It is claimed that their marks were then increased and they were selected.

According to the alleged statement, after the preliminary FRO exam, Abhay Tiwari, Dharmendra (computer operator at the Chief Secretary's residence), and Anand provided a list of approximately 15 candidates. They were promised that they would be marked correctly on their OMR sheets and ensured their success.

In return, claims have surfaced of a bribe of between Rs 8 and 10 lakh per candidate upon selection. Allegations of alleged setting have also been made in the main examinations for ACF and FRO. The statement said that some candidates were arranged to prepare for the written examination or to have their answers dictated at various locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh. It also claimed that Abhay Tiwari provided the roll numbers of 40 to 50 candidates for selection and paid approximately Rs 1.10 crore in cash in various installments.

TDPL's arrested marketing manager Abhay Tiwari has told the CID that arrangements were made to get the answers written by the candidates by taking a flat in Hariom Tower, Ranchi. The statement alleges that some agents hired people from other states to dictate answers to candidates. It also claims that some professors were contacted to increase the scores of candidates whose answers were relatively good.

ALSO READ: From JSSC To JAC Board: Major Exams Facing Leak Allegations In Jharkhand | Full List According to Abhay's alleged statement, he paid approximately Rs 40 lakh to have his

candidates' answers written for the Mains exam and increase their scores in the ACF and FRO exams. It is also claimed that candidates for the CDPO exam were also provided through TDPL, at a rate of approximately Rs 10 lakh per candidate.

Abhay Tiwari's alleged statement also mentions the visits of TDPL's Ramveer Singh and Satpal Singh to the residence of senior IAS officer Manish Ranjan. According to the statement, he allegedly heard from these people that Manish Ranjan had helped three candidates in the 14th JPSC. However, he denied knowing the names of those candidates. The CID is also verifying this statement.