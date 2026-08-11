Jharkhand Student Protest: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday sought youth's suggestions to reform the education system amid students-led protest against a series of paper leaks. His fresh post on social media came a day after students held Vidhan Sabha gherao protest, in which several students were injured in a lathi charge by Jharkhand police.

He stated that the state government's initiative to make competitive and commission examinations more transparent, fair, and credible is receiving widespread support from the youth. A large number of students have been protesting against the exam irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for weeks in Ranchi.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protests: Police Books 100 Identified, 500 Unidentified Student Protesters Over Assembly Gherao Clashes Under the Chhatro Ki Baat Chhatro Ke Sath (Student's Talks With Students) campaign, over 8,500 youth from across the state have so far provided valuable suggestions for improving the examination system, the chief minister said, following a massive response on the website - https://samvad.jharkhand.gov.in - that his government created to seek suggestions.

छात्रों की बात.....छात्रों के साथ



झारखंड के मेरे सभी युवा साथियों,



जोहार!

मेरा हमेशा से यह विश्वास रहा है कि संवाद से ही सुधार आते हैं और संवाद आपकी भागीदारी के बिना अधूरा है।



झारखंड के लाखों युवाओं के सपने हमारी सबसे बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है। जब कोई छात्र वर्षों तक मेहनत करता है,… pic.twitter.com/SZToVQ91g1 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 9, 2026 "To all my young friends of Jharkhand, Johar, “Chhatro Ki Baat Chhatro Ke Sath” Campaign (https://samvad.jharkhand.gov.in). Under this campaign so far, more than 8,500 young friends of Jharkhand have shared their valuable suggestions regarding improvements in the examination system," he wrote on X. From OMR to exam calendars, scorecards, question papers, transparency in the examination process, better use of technology, and several important suggestions related to essential reforms within the constitutional framework in both commissions, including JPSC are reaching us, he added.

ALSO READ: Mouths Taped, Fingers On Lips: Jharkhand Students Hold Silent March Against JPSC-JSSC Irregularities "As I have said before, our objective is not just to discuss problems. While addressing the current challenges, we want to build an examination system that is more transparent, fair, secure, reliable, and accountable for the present and future generations," he asserted.

"Therefore, I once again appeal to all my young friends of Jharkhand to continue sharing your suggestions. Your one suggestion will not only improve today’s examination system but will also contribute to making the future of thousands and lakhs of youth of Jharkhand better. This reform will not be the sole effort of the state government. It will be a reform driven by the public participation of my young friends of Jharkhand," Soren concluded.

Police Books 100 Identified, 500 Unidentified Student Protesters On the other hand, state police on Tuesday filed an FIR against approximately 100 identified and 500 unidentified protesters in connection with the clashes during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march on Monday.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: CM Soren Defends Govt Amid Students’ Protest; Blames Centre’s Policies For Job Crisis In the FIR, the police have alleged obstruction in government work, altercations with police officers, pushing, shoving, misbehaviour, and assault. The FIR also alleges that protesters scuffled with police officers and pelted stones. According to police, several policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Protesting students in Ranchi take out a silent march as their protest over JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities continues. pic.twitter.com/dcwOhWmijC — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 Students Hold Silent March Against JPSC-JSSC Irregularities Day after assembly gherao march, the protesting students held a silent march in Ranchi on Tuesday evening, pressing their demand for a CBI probe and reforms in the examination system. The students marched with a shushing gesture and sealed their mouths with tape. They also held candles and flashlights in their hands. The protestors also carried placards, demanding a CBI probe into JSSC-CGL and JPSC examinations.

(With Jagran.com Inputs)