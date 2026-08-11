Jagran Correspodent, Ranchi: Jharkhand Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against approximately 100 identified and 500 unidentified protesters in connection with the clashes during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. In the FIR, the police have alleged obstruction in government work, altercations with police officers, pushing, shoving, misbehaviour, and assault. The FIR also alleges that protesters scuffled with police officers and pelted stones. According to police, several policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.

Another FIR has been lodged at the Lalpur police station in connection with the incident. The case alleges obstruction of government work and indiscipline during a march organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jharkhand, on August 8. The application was filed by Dr Tanveer Akhtar, who is the Senior Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer in charge at Pisca Mor. According to the application, on August 8, Dr Akhtar was deputed as a magistrate at Morhabadi Ground on orders from the Sadar Subdivision Office.

ALSO READ: Mouths Taped, Fingers On Lips: Jharkhand Students Hold Silent March Against JPSC-JSSC Irregularities He was marching alongside police officers and soldiers. The march was stopped near the Ranchi gate of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University. When heavy rain began, some people began running and allegedly broke through the bamboo barricades and moved forward.

Protesters forcibly climbed The march was later stopped near the Sidhu-Kanhu crossing. While police were escorting some people into a government vehicle, some protesters forcibly boarded the vehicle to stop it and began using abusive language. After about half an hour, the remaining people left, shouting slogans. Meanwhile, around 102 BJP leaders and workers were detained during the siege of the Chief Minister's residence on Monday. ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: CM Soren Defends Govt Amid Students’ Protest; Blames Centre’s Policies For Job Crisis All were later released on PR bonds. According to police, no FIR has yet been filed against the BJP leaders. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the available evidence. The names of several prominent BJP leaders have surfaced.