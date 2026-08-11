Students protesting the exam irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) held a silent march in Ranchi on Tuesday. The students marched with a shushing gesture and sealed their mouths with tape. They also held candles and flashlights in their hands. The protestors also carried placards, demanding a CBI probe into JSSC-CGL and JPSC examinations. #WATCH | Jharkhand: Protesting students in Ranchi take out a silent march as their protest over JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities continues. pic.twitter.com/dcwOhWmijC — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 Tuesday remained tense in Ranchi after a call for Assembly gherao by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a prominent student organisation associated with RSS, ended only as a protest. ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: CM Soren Defends Govt Amid Students’ Protest; Blames Centre’s Policies For Job Crisis

ABVP workers gathered in front of the old Assembly gate at 11 AM and started sloganeering. With time, the protest intensified. Their plan was to march to the new assembly and surround it. However, the police brought in two school buses and forcefully took all ABVP workers away. Earlier today, heavy security arrangements were made outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence as political mudslinging escalated over Monday's police action. On Monday, thousands of protesters marched to the state assembly with their demand for JPSC-JSSC reforms and a CBI enquiry. The police launched a crackdown on students. Water cannons, lathis and tear gas shells were used against the protestors. Several protestors were injured.

ALSO READ: 'BJP Sent Troublemakers': Jharkhand Minister Responds To Criticism Over Lathi-Charge During Students Protest Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who is on indefinite fast, was later hospitalised as his condition deteriorated. He had joined the protest march on a stretcher. By 6 PM, the students reached the assembly's Gate number 1 by walking through the farm fields. Videos from the site showed protestors being beaten and chased by the cops.