- JPSC scam mastermind Abhay Tiwari's wife, brother arrested.
- Both held government jobs through alleged exam irregularities.
- CID probes other relatives' government jobs in Jharkhand.
State Bureau, Ranchi: In another major action in the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), the Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested Akshay Tiwari and Sushmita Tiwari, the brother and wife of accused Abhay Tiwari.
Akshay, after passing the JSSC CGL exam, was currently working in the Jharkhand government's Women and Child Development Department. He had also passed the 14th grade JPSC preliminary exam.
Abhay Tiwari's wife, Sushmita Tiwari, also passed the JSSC CGL exam and was currently employed in the Finance Department. Based on evidence found during the investigation, the CID arrested both of them.
On Tuesday afternoon, a CID team arrived at their home and, after questioning, arrested both of them and took them to CID headquarters. From there, they will be presented in court and then, upon court orders, sent to judicial custody at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi.
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Since the investigation of the JPSC scam, CID has arrested a total of 24 accused so far. Abhay Tiwari, alias Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Marketing Manager of the examination conducting agency M/s TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), has emerged as the alleged mastermind of the irregularities in the tender process and the scam thereafter.
As per CID, he used his influence not only to secure good ranks in more than a dozen examinations, but also to help his relatives and a large number of outside candidates pass the examinations by paying bribes.
Abhay himself was selected for the post of Block Supply Officer in Podeyahat, Godda. He was also arrested there.
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Other relatives' appointment under lens
Other relatives of Abhay, who are in the state government jobs are brother-in-law (selected in BSO), brother (selected in BSO), sister-in-law (selected in BSO), sister-in-law (selected in BSO), cousin Upendra Mishra (BSO, rank-51), uncle's brother-in-law's son Tejnarayan Pandit (BSO, rank 68), maternal uncle's brother's son Bapi Kumar Mishra (BSO, rank 124), brother-in-law's cousin Vikram Pandey (BSO, rank 127), brother-in-law's nephew Sumit Kumar Tiwari (BSO, rank 143). The CID is verifying the details if all of them succeeded through unfair means.