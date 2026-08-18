State Bureau, Ranchi : In another major action in the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), the Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested Akshay Tiwari and Sushmita Tiwari, the brother and wife of accused Abhay Tiwari.

Akshay, after passing the JSSC CGL exam, was currently working in the Jharkhand government's Women and Child Development Department. He had also passed the 14th grade JPSC preliminary exam.

Abhay Tiwari's wife, Sushmita Tiwari, also passed the JSSC CGL exam and was currently employed in the Finance Department. Based on evidence found during the investigation, the CID arrested both of them.

On Tuesday afternoon, a CID team arrived at their home and, after questioning, arrested both of them and took them to CID headquarters. From there, they will be presented in court and then, upon court orders, sent to judicial custody at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi.