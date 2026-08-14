Jharkhand Protest: As the Jharkhand student protest enters its 21st day, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said that many people are attempting to derail the agitation since the beginning of July. The leader, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 13 days, claimed that an inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the matter.

“When the time comes, I will make all the revelations, but I urge the innocent students: please neither divert this movement nor let it be diverted, nor let it break nor scatter,” Mahato said. Mahto urged the protesters to stay together regardless of the circumstances. He also said he would return to the protesters after his treatment.

'Paper Leaks Are My Biggest Pain' The 33-year-old student leader said, “Very soon, I will come among you all from the hospital. I have also made a request from the hospital.” The student protestor added that the movement should remain the same, even if he dies in the process. One person dying among millions of protestors won't make any difference, but reforming Jharkhand's recruitment system is the most important thing right now. He said that paper leaks in every exam are his biggest pain. Therefore, under no circumstances should the movement be weakened. He urged the government to maintain power, but democracy must prevail. Devendra urged the government to protect the soul of Jharkhand.

ALSO READ: 'Barbed Wires Can't Stop Us': Devendra Mahato Joins Jharkhand Student Protest On Stretcher | Watch Meanwhile, student protester Prem Nayak entered the 12th day of his hunger strike on Friday while continuing to refuse hospitalisation despite health concerns. Nayak said his blood sugar and blood pressure had increased and that health workers had advised him to go to a hospital. 'Health Isn't Great Today', Says Nayak “Today marks the 12th day of my hunger strike and the 21st day of the protest. My health isn’t great today; my blood sugar level has risen, and my blood pressure is also high,” he said.

Nayak said talks with the state government were being considered, with a delegation from the protesters expected to present their demands. He said Jairam Kumar Mahato was leading the dialogue and that discussions with ministers could take place later in the evening.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Students Protest: Hemant Govt Initiates Talks Over JPSC-JSSC Row, Aspirants Demand Public Dialogue What Are The Three Demands? Nayak said the protesters were not ready to compromise on their main demands.“We remain adamant on our demands: the cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL exams, a CBI inquiry, and the enactment of strict laws. We stand firm on these three demands,” he said.

The protesters have also been calling for changes in the recruitment process and have alleged that the state government has not fully accepted their demands.