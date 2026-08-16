Jharkhand Protest Day 23: As the Jharkhand student protest enters day 23, doctors said that student leader Devendra Nath Mahto’s health has worsened after an electrolyte imbalance has been detected in his body. The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader has been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days to protest against the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations conducted by the state government. The protesters claimed they would burn effigies of the Chief Minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts on Sunday.

The candidates alleged that the ruling JMM-Congress coalition government had failed to take concrete action to address their demands. The protestors also warned the state government to burn the effigies of the CM, Rahul Gandhi and all the parties which support the Soren government. Student protestors also announced that they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

ALSO READ: 'Will Gherao CM Residence': Jharkhand Students Intensify Protest, Demand Hemant Soren's Resignation After Fresh Ultimatum ‘Not Eaten For 15 Days’ A doctor at the Jharkhand Sadar Hospital said that Mahto has not eaten for 15 days. “First, there is Devendra Nath Mahto, who has not eaten for 15 days,” said Dr Amrita, who works at Sadara Hospital, Ranchi. “He is refusing to take fluids, though he is drinking water. An electrolyte imbalance has been detected in him. Reports show his sodium level is 124, and ketone bodies are present in his urine, indicating starvation,” the Print reported the doctor as saying.

ALSO READ: 'Is This Freedom': Devendra Nath Mahto Scuffles With Police At Hospital Over Joining Tiranga Yatra Normal sodium levels in the blood range between 135 and 145 millimoles. A blood sodium level of 124 millimoles is considered severe or moderately severe. Mahto was admitted to Sadara Hospital on 10 August after he joined the Vidhansabha Gherao on a stretcher and was injured during the ensuing clashes with the police forces.The 33-year-old student leader sought to join the Tiranga Yatra Saturday but wasn’t allowed to leave by the police.

#WATCH | Jharkhand | The police prevent student leader Devendra Nath Mahato from participating in the Tiranga Yatra.



He has been admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi



(Source: Mahato Media Group) pic.twitter.com/RWiCt7zXNy — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 Mahto has been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, while students have been protesting in Ranchi for 22 days over alleged paper leaks, irregularities, and cheating in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Three rounds of talks have been conducted between student representatives and the Jharkhand government. Following the discussions, the government has agreed to some of the students’ demands. The Jharkhand government has given a green signal to the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services examination and two other exams. It has also agreed to hold a probe into the examinations conducted by TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL).