The agitation by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi entered its 22nd day on Saturday, with protesting students announcing a fresh deadline for the Jharkhand government and warning of a major escalation if their demands are not met. The aspirants are seeking the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and JPSC 11th-13th examinations and an independent investigation by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside the state into alleged irregularities. Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the government has been given time until August 18 to act. The demands include cancellation of the JSSC results, scrapping of examinations conducted through the TDPL agency and a CBI probe. ALSO READ: 'Is This Freedom': Devendra Nath Mahto Scuffles With Police At Hospital Over Joining Tiranga Yatra "Today, we are changing the course of our movement. We have had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protests. They simply aren't listening. We are now going to adopt the path of Bhagat Singh. We are prepared to face bullets, even if the government shoots us in the chest, for this cause. We will continue our agitation until our demands are met. We are issuing an ultimatum to the government: meet our demands by the 18th,” ANI quoted Pawan.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "Today, we are changing the course of our movement. We have had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protests. They simply aren't listening. We are now going to adopt the path of… pic.twitter.com/PZYYTVLqC0 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 “Cancel the JSSC results, scrap all exams conducted by the TDPL agency, and order a CBI inquiry into all of them. If this is not done, lakhs of students and youths from Jharkhand will lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence on the 20th. The effigy burning is scheduled for tomorrow. We are going to burn the effigies of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself, Rahul Gandhi, and all the parties supporting them," he added. Students Demand CM Soren's Resignation The agitation has now taken a sharper political turn, with protesting students directly demanding Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation.

During a press conference on Saturday evening, student leaders said that if the government is unable to fulfil their demands, Soren should step down as Chief Minister. They said this was the first time during the ongoing agitation that they had openly demanded Soren's resignation.

Along with the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and JPSC 11th-13th examinations and a CBI probe, the students said the government must take concrete action on the alleged irregularities or accept responsibility by stepping down. August 20 Protest Warning Paswan warned that failure to meet the demands could trigger a massive mobilisation in Ranchi, with lakhs of students and youths expected to march towards Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20. He also indicated that the agitation could move beyond peaceful demonstrations, saying students had “had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protests” and invoking Bhagat Singh. Meanwhile, student leader Piyush Kumar announced that effigy-burning protests will begin across all district headquarters from Sunday. Effigies of CM Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and parties supporting the government will be targeted, he said. The protesters are also planning to gherao the Jharkhand Assembly on August 20. Kumar described their previous demonstration outside the Vidhan Sabha as merely a “preview” of the larger protest. Appeal To Congress To Withdraw Support The protesting students have also appealed to Congress and Rahul Gandhi to withdraw their support from the JMM-led alliance if the Jharkhand government fails to address their demands. The students said they believe Congress is supporting the state government despite the ongoing recruitment controversy and their demands for action. Devendra Mahto's Hunger Strike Adds To Tension The agitation has also brought attention to JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has reportedly been on hunger strike for 14 days. Mahto alleged that police stopped him from leaving Sadar Hospital to join the Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day. Videos claiming to show a confrontation between Mahto and security personnel while he attempted to leave the hospital have surfaced on social media. The circumstances of the incident could not be independently verified.

14 दिनों से भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे मेरे साथ आज पुलिस द्वारा धक्का-मुक्की और बलपूर्वक रोकने की कोशिश की गई। मेरे साथ मौजूद साथियों के साथ भी पुलिस द्वारा मारपीट की गई।



कई दिनों से भूखा होने के बावजूद मैं अपने अधिकार और जनता की आवाज़ के लिए खड़ा हूँ। हमें इस तरह रोककर हमारी आवाज़ को… pic.twitter.com/TRxMaMkBqR — Devendra Nath Mahto (@DevendraNathMa9) August 15, 2026 CM Soren Promises Action, Calls For Systemic Reform Against the backdrop of the escalating protests, Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed the recruitment controversy in his Independence Day speech. Soren acknowledged that allegations surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the confidence of an entire generation. He assured students that the allegations would be investigated impartially and promised strict action against anyone found guilty, irrespective of their position or influence.

However, he cautioned against declaring anyone guilty without evidence. The Chief Minister also stressed that simply identifying and punishing those responsible would not be enough. He said the recruitment system itself needs to be strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future. ALSO READ: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Convoy Takes Alternate Route For I-Day Celebrations Due To Students Protest What Changes Has The Government Proposed? Soren outlined several measures aimed at making recruitment examinations more transparent, including: - Annual examination calendar with fixed timelines - Technology-secured examinations - Timely release of answer keys and OMR sheets - Multi-level accountability in the recruitment process Despite the government's assurances, protesting aspirants maintain that their demands must be addressed first. They say the ongoing movement is not only about specific examinations but also about restoring trust in Jharkhand's recruitment system and ensuring fair opportunities for young candidates.