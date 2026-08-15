As students in Jharkhand continue their protest for the past three weeks, demanding the cancellation of flawed examinations, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Independence Day changed his route to Shaheed Sthal at Shaheed Chowk amid heightened security arrangements. After unfurling the Tricolour at Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi, Soren left for Shaheed Sthal to hoist the national flag. However, in view of the students’ ongoing protest at Jaipal Singh Stadium, the police diverted the Chief Minister’s convoy from its usual route.

As a security measure, the convoy travelled from Morhabadi Maidan via Kachahari Chowk and Nucleus Mall before reaching Shaheed Chowk. After hoisting the flag at Shaheed Sthal, Soren returned through the same alternative route. The route diversion was carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure the security of the Chief Minister and maintain smooth traffic movement amid the students’ protest. What CM Hemant Soren Said at Morhabadi Maidan At the Independence Day programme at Morhabadi Maidan, Soren addressed the youth and spoke about concerns surrounding recruitment examinations, including the ongoing JPSC controversy. The Chief Minister assured students that the state government was working to bring greater transparency to the examination system, particularly in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Soren said lakhs of young people work day and night to fulfil their dreams, while their parents make significant financial sacrifices to support their education. He said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that students’ hard work is respected and that their talent receives justice.

He also referred to the state government’s "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" initiative and sought suggestions from students, parents and teachers to improve the education system. He said student participation was essential to establishing a "good education system".

"We will not indulge in a blame game but ensure justice. We are making changes in the system. We will come out with the academic calendar and take steps for transparency in exams. We have started Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath, and I want the parents of students and their teachers to give suggestions, and we will examine them with experts and bring them as per rules and constitutional norms," Soren said.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to have faith in the state government and assured them that "talent will not be allowed to go to waste due to the mafia". He further said that the government would work to ensure transparency in examinations in the future.

He said, “I know that over the past few years, several questions have been raised regarding recruitment examinations. When doubts arise over the examination system, it does not affect just one examination; it affects the trust of an entire generation.”

He added, “From this historic platform today, I want to assure every student of Jharkhand that your hard work will not be left at the mercy of any mafia, corrupt system or irregularity.” Soren further said that cases of question-paper leaks and serious irregularities in examinations have been reported in several states across the country, as well as in several national-level examinations. He described the issue as a serious challenge facing the country.

ALSO READ: 'Will Kill Hemant Soren, Destroy His House': Man Threatens Jharkhand CM In Viral Video Amid Student Protest; FIR Filed However, the Chief Minister made it clear that incidents in other states could not reduce Jharkhand’s responsibility to ensure a fair and transparent examination system. He described the issue as a serious challenge facing the entire country. However, he made it clear that what has happened in other states does not lessen Jharkhand’s responsibility to ensure a transparent and reliable examination system in the state.

ALSO READ: 'Neither Let It Break Nor Scatter': Hospitalised Student Leader Devendra Mahato Urges Unity As Jharkhand Protests Continue Student Protest Continues The students' protest in Jharkhand has continued for nearly three weeks, with the issue of examination irregularities remaining at the centre of their demands. Earlier in the day, student leader Ravinder Paswan said that on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the students protesting in Jharkhand would only talk about the country's freedom and refrain from putting forth their demands before the government.