Jagran Correspondent, Ranchi: The Ranchi Police have intensified security preparations across the city ahead of a planned 'gherao' of the Chief Minister's residence on August 20 by students protesting JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan held a meeting at the police lines with station in-charges and senior officials to review the security arrangements. In addition to increasing security at the Chief Minister's residence, instructions were given for additional force deployments across the city and comprehensive traffic management. Station heads and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been instructed to remain on high alert in their areas and actively monitor the situation.

Additional Forces To Be Deployed From August 19 Evening Additional police forces will be deployed at major intersections across Ranchi starting the evening of August 19 to maintain law and order ahead of the protest. Speaking to Jagran.com, officials said the measures aim to prevent law and order disruptions in the city. Preparations are underway to step up police presence at major intersections and sensitive locations while actively monitoring the movement of commuters. Barricades, Special Traffic Arrangements Ranchi Traffic Police have been instructed to make special arrangements in anticipation of a large student turnout. The Traffic Superintendent has been directed to identify key locations across the city where barricades can be deployed if needed.

Officials have directed forces to stop protesting students at designated points before they reach sensitive areas. Preparations are underway to set up barricades and deploy security personnel on major roads and intersections. Following clashes between students and police during the August 10 demonstration at the Assembly, the administration is taking special precautions for the planned August 20 protest. Police aim to prevent law and order disruptions while ensuring normal public movement across the city.