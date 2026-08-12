Jharkhand Students Protest: The students protest in Jharkhand entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesters demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the state-level exams, including JSSC and JPSC. The students on Tuesday stated that the Hemant Soren-led government has not yet taken any concrete step, adding that the protest will continue until their demands are met.

Senior Officials Visit Site A huge drama unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday after the senior officials visited the protesting site of the students. Amid the rumors that they had visited the site to detain the protesters, the senior officials clarified that their visit was to ensure the safety of the students, further advising the netizens to not pay attention to such news.

'Asked Us To End Strike' However, the protesting students alleged that the officials asked them to end the strike, leading to the controversy. Apart from this, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi alleged that CM Soren has not ordered a CBI probe into the matter to save himself.

"Hemant Soren knows full well that if a fair CBI investigation happens, the heat of the probe will definitely reach him, and his return to jail is certain. Out of this very fear, the government has been continuously dodging a CBI investigation," Marandi said in a post on X.

A massive controversy erupted earlier after the Jharkhand police were accused of using excessive force against the protesting students earlier on Monday. However, the authorities have denied such charges. ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: CM Soren Defends Govt Amid Students’ Protest; Blames Centre’s Policies For Job Crisis Jharkhand Protest: Latest Updates - West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday stated that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi should visit Jharkhand to meet the protesting students. - JMM on Wednesday accused the BJP of hijacking the students protest, further alleging that the saffron party brought outsiders to disrupt the peace.