Jharkhand Protest: Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations on Sunday burned effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of remaining silent after previously using student issues for political gain.

Aryan Singh, a protester, questioned why leaders who were vocal during earlier protests have now gone silent: #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | Protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants | After burning the effigies of CM Hemant Soren, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a protestor, Aryan Singh, says, "... Today, effigies of three people were burned: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav,… https://t.co/fvWXIy1rjf pic.twitter.com/TerChX5fbu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026 "When the NEET issue arose in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi took the stage and spoke very vocally about it. This implies that if you aren't speaking up here, then you were merely using our future and the students' plight to further your own political interests—essentially warming your seat of power at our expense." Singh told news agency ANI. ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protests Day 23: Mahto's Health Worsens; Students Threaten To Burn CM Effigies, 'Gherao' Residence

He also highlighted the absence of social media support, stating, "You were very active on Twitter back then, but now there isn't a single tweet from you." Urging the government to address their concerns before agitation grows, he said, "People have been suffering for so long, and the government needs to realise that students are becoming increasingly agitated; this is our right, and we will move heaven and earth—we will leave no stone unturned—to secure what is rightfully ours... Our only request to the government is to listen to our demands."

"I Don't Think I Will Survive Much Longer": Student Leader Prem Nayak As the student protest entered its 23rd day, student leader Prem Nayak accused the state government of not taking the students' demands seriously, highlighting the critical condition of those on hunger strike.

"Today is the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer. The situation is serious. I started having a fever yesterday," Jagran.com quoted him as saying.

Nayak stated that attempts were made to take him for medical treatment, but he refused. He further alleged that efforts are being made to weaken the movement, noting that student leader Devendra Nath Mahato was taken away and is not being allowed to return.

Nayak Considers 'Jail Bharo' Over Proposed CM Residence Siege Regarding the proposed siege of the Chief Minister's residence, Nayak stated that discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made yet. He described a 'Jail Bharo' movement as a better alternative than the siege of the Chief Minister's residence.

Nayak further suggested that shutting down schools and colleges could be another potential option for the ongoing agitation. He urged the government to seriously consider the students' demands. ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Ranchi Police Boost Security, Plan Barricades Ahead Of August 20 CM Residence 'Gherao' Protesters Announce Plans For Siege Of CM Residence On August 20 JPSC-JSSC candidates have announced plans to lay siege to Chief Minister Soren's residence on August 20. The protesting students are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 11th to 13th grade examinations and recruitment tests, including the JSSC-CGL. They are also demanding the cancellation of the related examinations.

Jharkhand Govt Invites Student For Another Round Of Talks On August 17 According to an official quoted by news agency PTI, CM Soren-led Jharkhand government has invited students for another rounds of talks on August 17. Students have welcomed the move and accepted the invitation. They said the fresh talks with the government will be held in the presence of their legal advisor. However, the students have made clear that they won't back down on their demands for reforms and CBI investigation into the CGL examination.

"A delegation of students, accompanied by their legal advisor, has been invited for a meeting tomorrow at 2:00 PM. We have come to request the students to attend this meeting. The discussion will take place at the State Guest House at 2:00 PM. On behalf of the government, the same group of ministers will be present. The discussion tomorrow at the State Guest House will be with the ministers. We have come to extend this invitation," ADM (law and order) Dhananjay Kumar said.

While confirming to participate in the talks, student leader Ravindra Paswan, levelled serious allegations on the government, accusing it of trying to break the students' unity. "...The SDO visited us recently. We have received an offer for talks, and we will be holding discussions with the government delegation tomorrow... It is true that the government has offered talks and we will attend them, but I fail to understand whether the government is genuinely serious about our demands. Is their intent truly clear? I feel it is not, though perhaps they will clarify it tomorrow... For the past day or two, we have observed the government attempting to isolate our members. But really, what can you do? You have already sold off the exam papers. When someone exposed the paper leak, you sent that person to jail. You slapped a CID case on the very person who fought against the paper leak issue. Today, as we students stand united, you are trying to break our ranks and divide our members... If you try to break our comrades, our members, or the JPSC JSSC Reforms Manch, this movement will only intensify... If our legitimate demands are not met, we will demonstrate this unity once more on August 20th," he said. (With Inputs From Agencies)