Natarajan Chandrasekaran's Success Journey: Born into a modest farming family in Mohanur, Tamil Nadu, Natarajan Chandrasekaran began his education in a local Tamil-medium government school, walking miles every day to attend classes. Guided by strong values and academic curiosity, he went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences before pursuing a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) during the dawn of India’s IT boom.

His corporate journey started in 1987 as a humble intern at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Over three decades of process-driven leadership, technical acumen, and client management, Chandrasekaran rose through the ranks to become CEO of TCS in 2009, and eventually made history in 2017 as the first non-family Chairman of Tata Sons.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Class 12 Supplementary Scorecards To Be Out Soon At cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here Early Roots and Tamil-Medium Schooling in Mohanur: Natarajan Chandrasekaran was born in 1963 in Mohanur village, Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu. Growing up in a humble agricultural household where his father, a lawyer, returned to farming, Chandrasekaran attended a local Tamil-medium government school. Alongside his brothers, he walked over three kilometers daily to get an education. This grounded, disciplined upbringing built the strong work ethic that defined his career.

Higher Education: Pursuing Applied Sciences at CIT After completing his primary and secondary education in his village, Chandrasekaran enrolled at the Coimbatore Institute of Technology (CIT). He earned a Bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences, demonstrating a keen aptitude for analytical thinking. During his time at CIT, college leadership encouraged him to look toward the newly emerging computer applications field rather than traditional agricultural routes.

Pivotal Higher Degrees: The MCA at RECT (NIT Trichy) Following guidance to explore technology, Chandrasekaran joined the inaugural Master of Computer Applications (MCA) batch at the Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirappalli (now NIT Trichy). Completing his degree in 1986, this postgraduate education provided him with deep technical expertise in computing systems right as the Indian technology sector was beginning its global transformation.

Joining TCS: From Project Intern to CEO Chandrasekaran's association with the Tata Group began during his final-year MCA project at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987, which turned into a full-time job. Mentored by industry stalwarts like S. Ramadorai, he mastered process-driven systems and managed major global client portfolios. His operational mastery led to his appointment as COO in 2007 and CEO of TCS in 2009.

ALSO READ: UP NEET UG 2026: Round 1 Counselling Registration Deadline Ends Today, Fee Payment Window Open Until 5 PM; Details The Historic Leap to Tata Sons Chairman In 2017, Chandrasekaran achieved a monumental milestone by becoming the Chairman of Tata Sons, the first non-Tata family professional to assume top leadership of the conglomerate. After leading major strategic transformations across the group for a decade, he announced he would step down at the end of his tenure in February 2027, completing a legendary four-decade legacy within the group.