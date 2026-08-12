The search for a new leader at the USD 400 billion Tata Group has intensified after N Chandrasekaran announced his decision to step down in 2027. While Tata Sons is yet to shortlist a successor, speculations are mounting around many senior leaders including

Noel Tata, Saurabh Agarwal, and TV Narendran.

Noel Tata: Leading Institutional Challenge The strongest contender in this race is Noel Tata. Following Ratan Tata's demise, he is chairman of Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons. The impressive success of Trent Limited (Westside, Zudio) also plays into his favour. However, it is believed that instead of retaining all power, he may choose the role of non-executive chairman and implement a new CEO-MD model for day-to-day operations.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Declines For 2nd Day On Higher Oil Prices, Sell-Off In Tata Group Stocks; Sensex Falls 187 Pts Saurabh Agarwal: Expert In Financial Discipline Tata Sons' Group CFO, Saurabh Agarwal, is a strong insider choice. He played a key role in capital raising and debt control during Chandrasekaran's tenure, leading to significant investments in Air India, semiconductor, and digital businesses. The group currently requires strict financial discipline, a position Agarwal is ideally suited for. However, his lack of experience as a chief executive officer (CEO) of a large company is the only obstacle to his candidacy.

TV Narendran: The Big Face Of Industrial Leadership Tata Steel's Global CEO and MD, TV Narendran, brings extensive and robust industrial experience. Narendran, who has been with Tata since 1988, has led the company's debt reduction, expanded capacity in India, and pioneered green steel technologies. His experience is crucial for the group's upcoming industrial expansion. While his expertise is primarily limited to heavy industry, the group now requires experience in new global businesses such as aviation and digital.

External Face And New Leadership Model Tata's operations span over 100 countries, so an outsider, a global technology, finance, or aviation expert, could take the helm. External names were also considered in 2017. However, the new boss will have to align with the values of the Tata Trusts. There's also a strong possibility that the group will adopt a new leadership model, with Noel becoming non-executive chairman and a professional CEO being assigned to the reins.

ALSO READ: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Announces To Quit In Feb; Why Is He Not Seeking Reappointment? From Intern To Tata Boss: N Chandrasekaran's Remarkable Journey N Chandrasekaran, who stunned the corporate world by announcing his departure as the head of Tata Sons, has had a career filled with accomplishments. His story, from a humble government school education to joining Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern and then becoming the head of the USD 400 billion Tata empire, is unparalleled.

-1963: Born on June 2 in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu. Early education at a government school. Earned a Master's degree in Computer Applications (MCA). -1987: Started a career as an intern at TCS on 27 January. -2007: Through his hard work and vision, he secured a place on the board of TCS in September and became its Chief Operating Officer (COO). -2009: On October 6, he assumed the important position of CEO and MD of TCS. He led the company through the global recession and strengthened it. -2012-13: Became Chairman of NASSCOM, the prestigious organisation of the IT industry. -2016: Chandrasekaran was inducted into the board of Tata Sons in October following the Cyrus Mistry controversy. -2017: Became chairman of Tata Sons in February, becoming the first non-Parsi and non-Tata professional to hold the top position. -2022: Receives a second term as chairman. Completes the acquisition of Air India. Awarded the Padma Bhushan for contributions to business and industry. -2024: The challenge of coordination begins with Noel Tata, the new head of the Tata Trusts, following the demise of Ratan Tata in October. -February 2026: The board deferred a decision on a third term due to Noel Tata's opposition to investment and debt policies. -August 12, 2026: Chandrasekaran refuses to play a third innings and informs the board of his resignation. -February 20, 2027: On this day Chandrasekaran's tenure as Chairman of Tata Sons will formally end.