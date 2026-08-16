Jagran Correspondent, Dehradun: The monsoon has once again become active in Uttarakhand. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Dehradun, Champawat, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital. Rivers are flowing close to the warning mark. The Gangotri and Yamunotri highways have been closed due to debris.

Gangotri And Yamunotri Highways Closed Clouds and drizzle descended on the district headquarters of Uttarkashi. The Gangotri Highway near Ganganani and the Yamunotri Highway near Paligad were blocked by debris caused by a landslide. Upon receiving information, teams from the BRO and NH Barkot are working to restore traffic on the highway.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: Delhi, UP On Heavy Rain Alert As Arunachal Floods Worsen, 5 Army Personnel Missing Water Level Of Alaknanda, Mandakini Close To Warning Level Rudraprayag district was shrouded in clouds and fog on Sunday. According to reports from the District Emergency Operations Center, 75 mm of rain was recorded in Ukhimath tehsil, 13 mm in Jakholi, while no rain was recorded in Rudraprayag tehsil over the past 24 hours. The district's minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius.

As of 8 am, Sunday, the Alaknanda River was recorded at 625.80 metre, 20 centimetre below its warning level of 626 meters. The Mandakini River, meanwhile, was flowing at 624.95 metre, while its warning level is 625 metre. The water level in Ganganagar was recorded at 800.18 meters, and in Gaurikund at 1973.85 metre.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Rains: Heavy Downpours And Gusty Winds Today In Ranchi And Southern Districts; Check Forecast According to the administration, traffic on the national highway and state highway in the district is normal, while three PWD and five PMGSY roads are affected. The district administration has directed all concerned departments to maintain the highest level of preparedness to deal with natural disasters. They have also urged everyone to immediately report any natural disaster, accident, road blockage, or other damage to the District Emergency Operations Center.