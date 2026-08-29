Kolkata Weather: Heavy rain continues to lash several parts of West Bengal as a fresh low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several districts, including Kolkata, with rainfall expected to continue over the next few days.

Kolkata is likely to receive heavy rain over the next 24 hours. The weather system is also expected to bring heavy rainfall to North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur until August 31, according to the IMD.

For Saturday, heavy rain is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. On Sunday, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Howrah, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, while Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram may receive heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

As per IMD, heavy rainfall is also likely in Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia. On Sunday, very heavy rainfall of 7 to 20 cm is forecast in East Midnapore and West Midnapore. Heavy rain is likely to continue in Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura on Monday and Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in a few districts of South Bengal through Tuesday. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is also likely across all districts of South Bengal.

However, rainfall activity is expected to slow down in North Bengal. However, a yellow warning for heavy rain at one or two places has been issued in upper districts, including Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, until Sunday. Other districts may receive isolated light rain accompanied by thundershowers.