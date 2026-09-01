Uttarakhand School Holiday Update: The IMD has issued a severe rain alert for several Uttarakhand districts for September 2, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. While no statewide holiday has been declared, local authorities are likely to close schools in high-risk zones due to safety concerns.

As of now, there is no official information regarding a school holiday in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, Pantnagar, and Mukteshwar districts, except for Almora, which has already ordered the closure of all educational institutions on September 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (September 2): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here IMD Forecast: Severe Downpour And Thunderstorm Breakdown The weather department has forecast severe atmospheric disruptions across the state. Dehradun and Tehri are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, along with warnings for severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells of rain.

Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, and Haridwar are likely to see heavy rain at isolated places across these districts. Almora District Orders School Closure Following Heavy Downpour Forecast In view of continuous heavy rainfall and potential safety hazards, the Almora district administration has officially ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions on September 2, 2026. The decision was finalised during a high-level disaster management meeting chaired by senior administrative officials to review emergency preparedness across the district. The precautionary closures apply to all government, private, and primary schools, as well as Anganwadi centres across Almora.

District officials have instructed disaster management teams and sub-divisional magistrates to stay on round-the-clock alert to tackle potential emergencies like landslides and waterlogging resulting from the severe weather conditions. Emergency Preparedness And Health Services Readiness The district administration has placed the Health Department on high readiness to manage any medical emergencies arising from severe weather events. Dedicated 24/7 ambulance routes and rapid emergency medical response units have been deployed along major highway stretches and remote hill villages.

Chief Development Officer Ramji Sharan Sharma and District Disaster Management Officer Vishram Pal are directly coordinating relief teams across landslide-prone sectors to ensure a swift response to any emergency. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: Almora District Magistrate Orders School Closure On September 2 Amid Heavy Rainfall; Details Advice For Parents And Students Given the intense rainfall warnings, parents and students are strongly advised to avoid travelling unnecessarily during peak weather hours. Residents and travellers are urged to avoid non-essential travel in hilly areas, keep emergency helpline numbers saved, and stay clear of swollen riverbeds and unstable slopes.

Students and parents should stay continuously updated through official messages from their respective school administrations and announcements from the local District Magistrate (DM) office before heading out on September 2.