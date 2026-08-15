Arunachal Floods: In a tragic incident in Arunachal Pradesh, five army personnel went missing in a flash flood incident in Dibang Valley. Apart from this, four local residents lost their lives in a major landslide on a road construction site in Upper Subansiri district. The officials, while providing details, stated that police personnel have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.

Five Personnel Missing The officials further stated that both the incidents occurred in the evening hours of Friday due to the intense rainfall. They further informed that a total of five army personnel were swept away in the floods; however, two of them were rescued. The missing personnel have been identified as Havaldar Upendar and Army personnel Kundan, Vinod, Aditya and Samunda.

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For August 14, 17 And 18; Forecast "Multiple rescue teams were rushed from neighbouring posts which braved inclement weather and inundation to reach the site and join the rescue operations. Coordinated search and rescue operations are presently underway to locate and evacuate affected personnel from the area," the PRO Defence, Tezpur, was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Rescue Op Underway The officials stated that teams consisting of the ITBP's 58th Battalion, the General Reserve Engineer Force's 62 RCC, local volunteers, and state Police personnel have been dispatched to the site for the search operation. An SDRF team from Pasighat is also assisting in the rescue operation.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Narmada, Among 9 Districts; Ahmedabad And Rajkot To Witness Showers | Forecast As per the reports, four people died in a massive landslide at a road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district. The landslide buried several people under debris, leaving four of them dead. These people have been identified as Tadu Baki, Tazi Rai, Markosh Basumatary, and Babul Ali.

The Upper Subansiri District Disaster Management Officer stated that Babul Ali's body has been recovered. He further stated that officials from the other police stations have been deployed for the search and rescue operation. Apart from this, fire and emergency service personnel are also being called in from Daporijo to expedite the operation.