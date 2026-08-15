- Bihar to experience rain, thunderstorms on August 16.
- Northwest Bihar expects most rain with strong winds.
- IMD advises precautions against lightning and open areas.
Bihar is likely to witness continued monsoon activity on August 16, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain across several parts of the state. Northwest Bihar is expected to see the most rain, while north-central Bihar may also receive rain at isolated locations. Scattered rainfall is possible in other parts of the state.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely to be the main concern on August 16. During thunderstorms, there may be strong winds of about 30-40 km per hour in north Bihar and north-west parts of Bihar.
In the event of lightning, precautions must be taken, and people should avoid open areas. Due to strong winds, there might be an impact on trees, power lines, etc.
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Why Is Bihar Seeing Changing Weather?
According to the Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over southeast Jharkhand and adjoining regions is weakening, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation continues over the northwest Bay of Bengal.
A fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. The active monsoon trough is also influencing weather conditions across Bihar.
Rain Recorded In Several Areas On August 15
On August 15, light to moderate rain and thunder occurred in several places in south Bihar and isolated rainfall in south-central and southeastern parts of the state.
Rafiganj and Aurangabad received the highest rainfall of 50.4 mm and 47.8 mm, respectively. Obra, Kutumba, Tekari and Nardiganj have also received 35.8, 32.4, 32.2, 25.4 mm rainfall, respectively.
Temperatures Fall By 2-4 Degrees
In the last 24 hours, day temperature in many parts of Bihar has dropped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Purnea recorded the state's highest maximum day temperature at 35.8 degrees Celsius on August 14.
On August 15, the lowest minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dehri, Rohtas, and Rajgir, Nalanda. Minimum temperatures across the state remained between 25.5 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.
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Northwest Bihar To See More Active Weather
On August 16, a stronger weather system is expected in NW Bihar, where there is a possibility of rain at several places along with thunder. Due to thunderstorms, there could be isolated rainfall in North Central Bihar and in some other places there may be chances of scattered rains.
People are advised to avoid open fields, isolated trees and areas near power lines during thunderstorms and follow district-level weather alerts issued by the Meteorological Centre, Patna.