Bihar is likely to witness continued monsoon activity on August 16, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain across several parts of the state. Northwest Bihar is expected to see the most rain, while north-central Bihar may also receive rain at isolated locations. Scattered rainfall is possible in other parts of the state.

Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely to be the main concern on August 16. During thunderstorms, there may be strong winds of about 30-40 km per hour in north Bihar and north-west parts of Bihar.

In the event of lightning, precautions must be taken, and people should avoid open areas. Due to strong winds, there might be an impact on trees, power lines, etc.

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Why Is Bihar Seeing Changing Weather?

According to the Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over southeast Jharkhand and adjoining regions is weakening, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation continues over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. The active monsoon trough is also influencing weather conditions across Bihar.

Rain Recorded In Several Areas On August 15

On August 15, light to moderate rain and thunder occurred in several places in south Bihar and isolated rainfall in south-central and southeastern parts of the state.

Rafiganj and Aurangabad received the highest rainfall of 50.4 mm and 47.8 mm, respectively. Obra, Kutumba, Tekari and Nardiganj have also received 35.8, 32.4, 32.2, 25.4 mm rainfall, respectively.

Temperatures Fall By 2-4 Degrees

In the last 24 hours, day temperature in many parts of Bihar has dropped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Purnea recorded the state's highest maximum day temperature at 35.8 degrees Celsius on August 14.