Taking inspiration from the Delhi-NCR model, Bihar has started preparations to introduce Namo Bharat Express (RRTS) services in the state. The Bihar government has approached the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) with a proposal to develop rapid transit connectivity across four major corridors.

The proposed routes include:

- Patna-Gaya Corridor: The 108-km route aims to provide faster connectivity between Bihar’s capital and Gaya.

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- Patna Airport-Begusarai Corridor: Spanning around 130 km, this corridor is planned to connect Patna with Begusarai, a key city in North Bihar.

- Patna-Muzaffarpur Corridor: The proposed 67-km route is expected to improve travel between Patna and Muzaffarpur.

- Patna Airport-Arrah Corridor: Covering nearly 46 km, this corridor aims to link Patna with the Bhojpur region through a rapid transit network.

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Following the proposal, NCRTC will conduct a technical and economic feasibility assessment of the four corridors. The corporation will prepare an Alternative Analysis Report (AAR), which will determine the future course of planning and project development.

The move comes after the success of the Namo Bharat RRTS network in Delhi-NCR, where the service has been introduced to provide high-speed regional connectivity.