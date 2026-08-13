Ghaziabad-Jewar Corridor: In a major update for the residents of Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida International Airport are reportedly among the stations proposed for Namo Bharat services on the Ghaziabad-Jewar corridor. As per the station details shared by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), 11 stations on this 72.44-km-long corridor will offer Namo Bharat services, while 18 stations will offer metro services.

The services will allow passengers to travel between Ghaziabad, Noida, and the airport via both regional rapid rail and local metro. The metro and rapid rail services in the region will provide relief to the commuters by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion. The corridor is currently in the detailed project report (DPR) stage, reported news agency PTI, citing an official.

This 72.44-km corridor will connect the Ghaziabad station of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The officials, while providing details, stated that about 71.5 km of the total length will be elevated, adding that 1.29 km of the distance will be underground. The construction of the project will significantly boost the regional connectivity around the capital city.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Advisory: Green Line And Peak-Hour Commuters Urged To Leave Early Till August 16; Details Proposed Namo Bharat Stations Ghaziabad South Greater Noida Sector 2 Greater Noida Sector 3 Greater Noida Sector 12 Surajpur Alpha-I Ecotech-VI Dankaur YEIDA North (Sector 18) YEIDA Central (Sector 21) Noida International Airport Proposed Metro Stations Siddharth Vihar Greater Noida Sector 16C Ecotech 12 Greater Noida West (Sector 4) Greater Noida Sector 10 Knowledge Park 5 Police Lines Surajpur Ecotech-2 Knowledge Park 3 Omega-2 Phi-3 Ecotech-1E Ecotech 8 Dadupur Junaidpur YEIDA Sector 17 YEIDA Sector 15 YEIDA Sector 33 The corridor's maximum operating speed has been set at 180 km/h. This is expected to reduce travel time between Ghaziabad, Noida, and Noida International Airport to approximately 40-50 minutes. ALSO READ: Railways Alert Ahead Of Independence Day, Bans Parcels For Delhi Over Possible Explosives Transportation