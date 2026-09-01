  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. IBPS RRB 2026 registration portal for 13,706 posts is now open.
  2. Eligible candidates can apply online by September 21, 2026, at ibps.in.
  3. Office Assistant prelims is scheduled for December 6, 12, and 13, 2026.

IBPS RRB Registration 2026: The  Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online registration process for the RRB Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) today, September 1, 2026. The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 13,706 vacancies in  PO, Clerk, and Officer Scale II & III posts across 28 participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) or Gramin Banks. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must apply till September 21, 2026 via the official portal at ibps.in. The Officer Assistant prelims is scheduled for December 6, 12, and 13, 2026. 

Direct Link Here

How To Apply For IBPS RRB 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to complete their RRB application form 2026 through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “CRP RRBs-XV Recruitment” link.

Step 3: Choose the post for which you want to apply.

Step 4: Click on the registration link. Enter your basic details and create your login credentials.

Step 5: Using the above credentials, complete your application form with mandatory fields.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form after thoroughly verifying the details. 

Also Read: UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration: Application Window Opens Till Today; Check OTR Link, Fee And Eligibility Details

IBPS RRB Registration 2026: Key Dates

The following table mentions the exam schedule for RRB Clerk and Officer examinations 2026. Candidates can start their preparation accordingly. 

Events

Dates

Online Registration Begins 

September 1, 2026

Last Date To Apply

September 21, 2026

Office Assistant Prelims

December 6, 12, and 13, 2026

Office Assistant Mains

January 30, 2027

Officer Scale I Prelims

November 21 and 22, 2026

Officer Scale I Mains

December 20, 2026

Officer Scale II and III Exam

December 20, 2026

Eligibility Criteria For IBPS RRB Registration 2026

Depending on the post for which you are applying, eligibility criteria vary. The general eligibility parameters are as follows:

1. Office Assistant (Clerk): Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. He/She must be between 18 and 28 years. As per government rules, age relaxation is given to reserved candidates. 

2. Officer Scale I, II, III: Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Age limitation varies depending on the post for which you are applying. 

Candidates must visit the official portal for more information. 

IBPS RRB 2026: Post-Wise Vacancy Details

This year, IBPS has increased the vacancies slightly higher than the previous year. Candidates can fill in their preferences according to the RRB for which they want to join. Here are the post-wise vacancy details for the IBPS RRB 2026. 

Post

Total Vacancies

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

8,183

Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager)

4,256

Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer

666

Officer Scale II – IT Officer

182

Officer Scale II – Chartered Accountant

81

Officer Scale II – Law Officer

46

Officer Scale II – Treasury Manager

18

Officer Scale II – Marketing Officer

16

Officer Scale II – Agricultural Officer

38

Officer Scale III (Senior Manager)

220

Total

13,706

IBPS RRB Application Fee 2026

Candidates need to pay the registration fee via online payment modes. The fee is non-refundable and must be paid during the registration process. Category-wise fee details are as follows: 

  • SC/ ST/ PwD/ XS: Rs 175/-

  • General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 850/-


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