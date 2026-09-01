IBPS RRB Registration 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online registration process for the RRB Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) today, September 1, 2026. The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 13,706 vacancies in PO, Clerk, and Officer Scale II & III posts across 28 participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) or Gramin Banks. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must apply till September 21, 2026 via the official portal at ibps.in. The Officer Assistant prelims is scheduled for December 6, 12, and 13, 2026.

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How To Apply For IBPS RRB 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to complete their RRB application form 2026 through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “CRP RRBs-XV Recruitment” link.

Step 3: Choose the post for which you want to apply.

Step 4: Click on the registration link. Enter your basic details and create your login credentials.

Step 5: Using the above credentials, complete your application form with mandatory fields.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form after thoroughly verifying the details.

Also Read: UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration: Application Window Opens Till Today; Check OTR Link, Fee And Eligibility Details

IBPS RRB Registration 2026: Key Dates

The following table mentions the exam schedule for RRB Clerk and Officer examinations 2026. Candidates can start their preparation accordingly.

Events Dates Online Registration Begins September 1, 2026 Last Date To Apply September 21, 2026 Office Assistant Prelims December 6, 12, and 13, 2026 Office Assistant Mains January 30, 2027 Officer Scale I Prelims November 21 and 22, 2026 Officer Scale I Mains December 20, 2026 Officer Scale II and III Exam December 20, 2026

Eligibility Criteria For IBPS RRB Registration 2026

Depending on the post for which you are applying, eligibility criteria vary. The general eligibility parameters are as follows:

1. Office Assistant (Clerk): Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. He/She must be between 18 and 28 years. As per government rules, age relaxation is given to reserved candidates.