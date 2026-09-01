- IBPS RRB 2026 registration portal for 13,706 posts is now open.
- Eligible candidates can apply online by September 21, 2026, at ibps.in.
- Office Assistant prelims is scheduled for December 6, 12, and 13, 2026.
IBPS RRB Registration 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online registration process for the RRB Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) today, September 1, 2026. The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 13,706 vacancies in PO, Clerk, and Officer Scale II & III posts across 28 participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) or Gramin Banks. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must apply till September 21, 2026 via the official portal at ibps.in. The Officer Assistant prelims is scheduled for December 6, 12, and 13, 2026.
How To Apply For IBPS RRB 2026?
Candidates can follow the given steps to complete their RRB application form 2026 through the official website.
Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the “CRP RRBs-XV Recruitment” link.
Step 3: Choose the post for which you want to apply.
Step 4: Click on the registration link. Enter your basic details and create your login credentials.
Step 5: Using the above credentials, complete your application form with mandatory fields.
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form after thoroughly verifying the details.
Also Read: UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration: Application Window Opens Till Today; Check OTR Link, Fee And Eligibility Details
IBPS RRB Registration 2026: Key Dates
The following table mentions the exam schedule for RRB Clerk and Officer examinations 2026. Candidates can start their preparation accordingly.
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Events
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Dates
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Online Registration Begins
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September 1, 2026
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Last Date To Apply
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September 21, 2026
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Office Assistant Prelims
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December 6, 12, and 13, 2026
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Office Assistant Mains
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January 30, 2027
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Officer Scale I Prelims
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November 21 and 22, 2026
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Officer Scale I Mains
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December 20, 2026
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Officer Scale II and III Exam
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December 20, 2026
Eligibility Criteria For IBPS RRB Registration 2026
Depending on the post for which you are applying, eligibility criteria vary. The general eligibility parameters are as follows:
1. Office Assistant (Clerk): Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. He/She must be between 18 and 28 years. As per government rules, age relaxation is given to reserved candidates.
2. Officer Scale I, II, III: Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Age limitation varies depending on the post for which you are applying.
Candidates must visit the official portal for more information.
IBPS RRB 2026: Post-Wise Vacancy Details
This year, IBPS has increased the vacancies slightly higher than the previous year. Candidates can fill in their preferences according to the RRB for which they want to join. Here are the post-wise vacancy details for the IBPS RRB 2026.
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Post
|
Total Vacancies
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Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
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8,183
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Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager)
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4,256
|
Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer
|
666
|
Officer Scale II – IT Officer
|
182
|
Officer Scale II – Chartered Accountant
|
81
|
Officer Scale II – Law Officer
|
46
|
Officer Scale II – Treasury Manager
|
18
|
Officer Scale II – Marketing Officer
|
16
|
Officer Scale II – Agricultural Officer
|
38
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Officer Scale III (Senior Manager)
|
220
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Total
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13,706
IBPS RRB Application Fee 2026
Candidates need to pay the registration fee via online payment modes. The fee is non-refundable and must be paid during the registration process. Category-wise fee details are as follows:
SC/ ST/ PwD/ XS: Rs 175/-
General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 850/-