Odisha SC/ST Admission 2026: The Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday, has announced a significant decision aiming to ease the financial burden of meritorious students of SC and ST communities at the time of admission in government medical and engineering colleges. According to the order, students belonging to the marginalised communities are not required to pay the admission fee to continue their education. A detailed guideline will be published soon.

The official release says, “To solve this problem, CM Majhi has directed that students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to pay any fees at the time of admission, and for a period of six months after admission.”

Also Read: Allahabad University PhD Admissions 2026-27: Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Here Free Admission To Government Medical And Engineering Colleges The order came after the CM noticed that many bright students from the marginalised categories face financial difficulties during the admission process. Despite passing the entrance examination with flying colors, students from SC and ST categories are not able to get admission to medical and engineering colleges across the state due to lack of finances. Through this landmark step, the government aims to reduce the expenses and high admission fees that often become the secondary barrier during the admission process. Furthermore, the state government will support the backend finances for these institutions.

Fee Waiver Policy For Admission Following the directive, SC and ST candidates are not required to deposit any institution fee during the admission and document verification process. Meanwhile, the Odisha fees relaxation will remain valid for six months following the admission date. During this period, eligible candidates must apply according to the prescribed norms.

What Courses Are Included? The fee waiver policy includes undergraduate medical, engineering, and other programs as announced. However, the state government has not announced the exact fee related to the administrative charges yet. The fee waiver is expected to cover tuition fees, laboratory fees, and library deposits. The comprehensive list of rules and regulations for the fee waiver policy will be specified very soon.