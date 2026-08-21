- CTET September 2026 exam city slip to be released soon.
- Candidates can download the exam city slip from ctet.nic.in using their registration credentials.
- Exam scheduled for September 6, 2026, in two shifts.
CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET September 2026 exam city slip on its official website. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official link, ctet.nic.in, using their login details once the official link is activated. The exam city slip is a key document providing details of the allotted exam city, thereby helping candidates to manage their travel and accommodation. The exam is scheduled for September 6 across two shifts. The CTET paper will have 150 MCQ-based questions worth 150 marks. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
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How To Download CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2026?
Candidates can follow the given steps to download their exam city slip from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official portal at ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “ CTET 2026 city intimation slip” download link.
Step 3: Enter your CTET September 2026 application number and password.
Step 4: Your exam city slip will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download and check your allotted exam city for CTET September 2026.
CTET September 2026: Exam Pattern
The exam will be held in offline mode on September 6, 2026, for candidates interested in teaching students from Classes 1 to 8. The test will comprise two papers:
Paper 1 will include the following subjects:
Child Development and Pedagogy
Mathematics
Environmental Studies
Language 1
Language 2
Paper 2 will cover:
Child Development and Pedagogy
Mathematics and Science
Language 1
Language 2
CTET September 2026 Admit Card
Candidates must note that the exam city slip is different from the admit card. While the city slip only informs candidates about their allotted exam city, the admit card will provide all necessary information related to the exam, such as the exam date and timing, exam centre address, candidates’ credentials, and exam day instructions. Once released, candidates can download their e-admit card from the official portal using their registration details. On the exam day, applicants need to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with their government-issued ID proof to the exam centre.
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