UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Discussions have been ongoing on social media platforms about how expensive the challenge fee is for the UGC NET June Examination 2026. In response to this, the National Testing Agency has tweeted through its official portal and defended the UGC NET objection fee and process. Defending the process, the agency said that the answer key challenge system is designed to benefit all candidates and is not centred around the one who has raised the challenge.

Earlier, the provisional answer key for UGC NET June Examination 2026 was released on August 16 for 84 subjects. The objection portal was accessible until August 18 (11:59 PM).





On the concern being raised that answer key challenges are "too expensive": a quick clarification for candidates.

The answer key challenge system is designed to be fair to every student, not just the one who challenges.

1. One challenge, everyone benefits. If even a single… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 20, 2026

One Challenge Can Benefit Lakhs Of Candidates

Through its official tweet, NTA said that if a candidate identifies one genuine error in a question, the respective subject experts thoroughly review the submitted objections. If found correct, the agency will release the final answer key incorporating the necessary changes. This will benefit not only those particular candidates but will improve the results of lakhs of candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June Exam 2026.

Will Objection Fee Be Refunded?

NTA has clarified that the objection fee is not intended for profit. The “high fee” ensures that no false or frivolous objections are raised by candidates. Only genuine challenges are submitted along with well-supported documents. For each objection, candidates need to pay Rs 200 via online payment modes. The fee will be fully refunded if the objections are upheld by the expert panel.