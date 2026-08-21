TNEA Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Round 3 tentative seat allotment results 2026 today, August 21, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the third round of TNEA counselling can now download their provisional allotment letter from tneaonline.org. The allotment has been prepared based on candidates’ ranks, seat availability, category, and choices filled during counselling. As per the counselling data, the authorities have released the results for candidates with general ranks from 18,037 to 46,080 and aggregate marks ranging from 135.5 to 77.500.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, MCC Opens Grievance Portal Till Today, Details Here

How To Check Allotment Result 2026?

Follow the given steps to check your Round 3 tentative allotment result 2026.

Step 1: Go to the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Select the “TNEA 2026 Round 3 tentative seat allotment result” link.

Step 3: The login portal will open. Enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: After submitting the details, the tentative allotment result will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and check your allotted college and course details.

Direct Link To Download Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Seat Confirmation By August 22

Following the allotment result, candidates who have been allotted provisional seats need to complete their seat confirmation process by August 22 up to 5 PM. The confirmation window opened today and will remain available till tomorrow. Failure to confirm the seats may result in cancellation of the allotted seats. Round 3 choice-filling process was held from August 17 to 19, allowing candidates to select colleges and courses as per their preference.