NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) round 1 seat allotment result on the official website. Candidates can download their allotment letter from mcc.nic.in and check their provisionally allotted course and college. The seat allotment result is being prepared based on candidates’ preferences, seat availability, NEET UG 2026 All India Rank, and category. MCC NEET UG seat allotment results for Round 1 cover seats under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, central institutions, and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESI) institutions. As per the data, a total of 29,945 MBBS and BDS seats have been allotted to eligible students.

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How to Check MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Follow the given steps to check your allotment status from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the UG Medical Counselling option.

Step 3: Click on the “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026” link.

Step 4: The PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and search for your credentials.

Direct Link Here

Grievance Portal Open Until August 21

Following the announcement of the Round 1 seat allotment, MCC has also opened the grievance portal till August 21 (3:59 PM). Candidates finding any errors or discrepancies in their provisional NEET UG allotment results can inform the MCC through the candidate grievances and query redressal system available on their login portal. After the window closes, no queries will be entertained.