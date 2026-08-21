Odisha School Holiday Today: Schools and colleges in some districts of Odisha are closed today due to the ongoing flood situation. Following the order of the District Collector, schools in Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar and Chandbali blocks will remain closed on August 21 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and teaching staff. Meanwhile, schools in other parts of Odisha will function normally as per the prescribed curriculum. However, parents and students are advised to remain in contact with their respective school authorities for all updates, as these notifications can often come last minute.

Amidst the ongoing waterlogging, overflowing rivers, and flood-like conditions, local district authorities have ordered school closures in several districts of Odisha. In the flood-affected blocks of Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar and Chandbali. 205 schools were closed on August 21, 2026. Apart from these, 265 Anganwadi centres will also remain closed today as a precautionary measure.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Odisha under an orange alert, considering the ongoing heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. The rain might intensify over the next few days following thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning. The IMD has forecasted that conditions will start to become better after August 26.

Weather Advisory For Residents

Residents living in the affected areas must follow the weather advisories given by the authorities to ensure their safety. Here are some key points that you must keep in mind during these days.

1. Avoid going near water bodies amidst floods.

2. Refrain from travelling to mountain corridors and, if necessary, check with the local police and traffic advisories about the local conditions.

3. Keep an emergency bag ready with a torch, power banks, dry food, and medicines in case there are any power cuts.

4. If your area is getting inundated, shift to higher floors or higher ground immediately.

5. Pack your essentials & evacuate immediately if the local village pradhan or district administration advises it.

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