Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the revised CAP Round 1 schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. The revised schedule covers key dates related to registration, fee payment, document submission, verification, merit lists, choice filling, and seat allotment. Following the extension granted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the CET Cell Maharashtra has released the revised schedule. According to the revised schedule, the seat allotment for Round 1 will be released on August 30, followed by physical joining from August 31.

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Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised CAP Round 1 Schedule

The revised schedule is given below in the following table. Candidates must complete their registration process within the prescribed deadline to be eligible for the seat allotment process.

Events Revised Dates Grievance period for candidates in the provisional merit list dated August 18 August 19 to 20, 2026 till 5 pm Online registration and session application, fee payment August 20 to 21, 2026 Uploading and submission of required documents August 20 to 21, 2026 Online document verification, revised registered candidate list and provisional merit list August 23, 2026 Grievance submission for newly registered candidates August 24, 2026 till 5 pm Final merit list, seat matrix August 25, 2026

Choice/preference filling

August 26 to 29, 2026 till 5:30 pm CAP Round 1 seat allotment August 30, 2026 Physical joining at the allotted college August 31 to September 4, 2026 till 5:30 pm

Submit Documents Till August 21

Candidates must submit coloured scanned copies of all required original documents by August 21, 2026 (11:59 PM). Those who fail to upload the documents within the deadline will not be considered for MBBS and BDS admissions or the category claimed. The authorities will release the revised Maharashtra NEET UG merit list for Group A courses on August 23, 2026.

Choice Filling To Commence From August 26

After the release of the final merit list and seat matrix, shortlisted candidates have to fill in their course and college preferences through the official portal. The CAP Round 1 choice-filling window will open from August 26 to August 29, 2026, until 5:30 PM. Candidates must carefully fill in their choices during this period. The CAP Round 1 seat allotment result 2o26 will be announced on August 30, 2026.