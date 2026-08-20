- NICL Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2026 has been released online.
- Candidates can download their hall ticket from nationalinsurance.nic.co.in by August 27.
- The preliminary exam for 500 Assistant posts is scheduled for August 27.
NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has officially released the NICL Assistant admit cards for the Preliminary Examination 2026. The call letter is available on the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in from August 19 to 27, 2026. Registered candidates need their registration number and password to download their e-admit card.
The prelims exam is scheduled for August 27 in online mode across various exam centres. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 assistant posts in the department. A printed copy of the call letter along with a government-issued ID must be carried on the exam day for verification.
How To Download NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026?
Using the following steps, candidates can download their hall ticket from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official NICL website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
Step 2: Under the recruitment section, click on the “NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026” download link.
Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your registration number and password.
Step 4: After submitting the details, your NICL Assistant hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and check all details carefully.
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Phase 1 Examination On August 27
The NICL preliminary examination 2026 will take place on August 27, 2026, in online mode. The exam will have 100 MCQ-based questions across three sections, namely, English Language
Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates will get 1 hour to complete the test, worth 100 marks. To clear the exam, applicants need to score the minimum qualifying marks in each section. Those who clear the prelims exam qualify for the Assistant Mains examination.
Details Mentioned On Admit Card
After downloading the admit card, candidates must verify the details, including their name, photograph, signature, roll number, registration number, examination date, reporting time, and examination centre address. In case of any discrepancy, immediately contact the respective authorities for rectification.
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